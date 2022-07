Suzanne Angel & Colby Lane discuss the growing epidemic of overdoses in the UC. It’s seemingly a weekly occurrence across the Upper Cumberland, and the numbers are growing exponentially – the number of people who are suffering drug overdoses. Part of the reason – pills, powder, and other substances that are being laced with fentanyl. We go inside the epidemic with Suzanne Angel and Colby Lane. They are the Upper Cumberland’s Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO