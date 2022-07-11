Person of interest questioned in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old on NYC subway platform

Police line belt mbbirdy/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while on a New York City subway platform and a person of interest in the episode was taken into custody, police said.

The stabbing unfolded around 3 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a report of "a crime in progress" inside the West 137th Street-City College train station in the city's upper Manhattan neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.

Officers found the victim on the northbound No. 1 line platform with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at a news conference.

Wilcox said the person of interest was taken into custody for questioning after being found at West 173rd St. and Broadway suffering wounds to the back, abdomen and left hip, Wilcox said. He said the individual was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

"The cause of those wounds and his role in the incident remains part of an ongoing investigation," Wilcox said.

No charges have yet been filed in the homicide.

Wilcox said the person taken into custody, whose name has not been released, matched the description of an individual a witness said was involved in the fatal subway platform stabbing.

A preliminary investigation found that a fight or dispute erupted outside the West 137th St. station and spilled into the station, where investigators believe the slain teenager was stabbed on the subway platform, according to Wilcox.

Wilcox said the NYPD Crime Scene Unit recovered a knife and a broomstick from the crime scene.

A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

The identification of the slain teenager is pending family notification, police said.

