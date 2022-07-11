ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Five shot on New York City's famed Coney Island boardwalk

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3kNO_0gbfP9u800
People enjoy a day at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 29, 2022. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — At least five people were injured, one critically, when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a large pop-up party on New York City's famed Coney Island boardwalk, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. southeast of the iconic former Parachute Jump Ride tower, a historic landmark. The New York Police Department said no suspects were under arrest.

A large crowd was gathered for a pop-up party on the beachside boardwalk at 21st Street when at least one person pulled a gun and started shooting, police said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

Two women and three men were shot as revelers ran and dove for cover, police said.

The injured people ranged in age from 19 to 37, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A teenager injured was also shot in the back, a 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and the two women, both in their mid-20s, suffered bullet wounds to the legs, police said. They were all in stable condition, police said.

The shooting came less than a week after tens of thousands of people attended the nationally televised Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest just north of where the shooting occurred.

The shooting also followed Thursday's announcement by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell of double-digit declines in murders and shootings in the nation's largest city during the month of June.

In June, murders were down 12% compared to the same period last year and shootings decreased by 13% last month compared to June 2021, the NYPD said. Through July 3, the city's annual murder rate is down 9.9% to 210 homicides compared to the same period as last year, according to NYPD crime statistics.

The number of shooting victims, 792, has also fallen by 9.1% compared to the same time period last year, according to the data.

“This is real, tangible progress against violence in this city," Sewell said during a news conference.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

3 people stabbed, 1 fatally, while sleeping on benches in Manhattan, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

New images show NYC bodega worker Jose Alba’s injuries from stabbing

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — New photos obtained by PIX11 News show the scars left behind by a deadly confrontation in a Manhattan bodega. Worker Jose Alba, back home after allegedly stabbing a man to death, suffered wounds of his own. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during the July 1 confrontation. She has […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Father, son shot in Brooklyn; person of interest at precinct: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An apparent argument Tuesday night led to a father and son being shot, police said. The attack happened about 6:47 p.m. on East 95th Street in Brooklyn. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the stomach and back, according to police. There […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Coney Island#Murder#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

Known NYC Gang Member Arrested by Police After Foot Chase

CONEY ISLAND, NY – A known gang member was spotted by New York City Police officers in Coney Island Sunday night around midnight. As officers approached, the gang member, who is out of prison on parole, was seen by police, who noticed he was armed with a loaded gun. As officers approached, he fled the scene but was later captured and charged. Police confiscated the gun, taking one more illegal gun off the streets of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield drug bust suspect found dead in New York City

A man arrested earlier this year in connection to a drug bust in Pittsfield has been found dead in New York City. NewsChannel 13 media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, 32-year-old Demetries Anderson of Queens was due in court in Massachusetts for his arraignment on drug charges related to a January investigation into heroin and cocaine dealing on Summer Street in Pittsfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teen among dead in NYC weekend violence

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Coney Island Boardwalk Pop-Up Party Shooting Wounds 5

A popular New York City beach boardwalk became a crime scene overnight after a gunman opened fire on a what police officials describe as a pop-up party early Sunday morning. At least five people were being treated at Brooklyn hospitals for injuries sustained from a shooting on Coney Island, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Man, 29, charged for fatally stabbing man in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 29-year-old Bronx man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Co-Op City over the weekend. Aaron Smith was charged with murder and manslaughter after he stabbed James Santana in the chest in Smith's home on Casals Place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police, who told the New York Post that the two fought before the 54-year-old's killing.
bkreader.com

Man tied up Brooklyn employees before stealing $35,000: NYPD

The man wanted in a June 24, 2022 robbery. (NYPD) BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

2 girls wounded in Bronx playground shooting

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two teen girls were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Monday night—the city's latest bystanders struck by stray bullets. The girls, both 17 years old, were at the Arcilla Playground, near Teller Avenue and 164th Street, in the Concourse Village section around 8:15 p.m. when gunshots rang out.
BRONX, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy