Taylor County man arrested on child sex crime warrant after traffic stop

Sean Freeman has been arrested on a child sex crime warrant.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County man was arrested on a child sex crime warrant following a traffic stop.

Sean Freeman was taken into custody Saturday after he was contacted during the traffic stop and found to have an outstanding warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.

Court documents reveal a 5-year-old little girl made an outcry of abuse against Freeman, describing multiple incidents of sexual assault.

This little girl told investigators that, “when he was finished, he would smoke a cigarette,” according to the documents.

The documents also state that Freeman, “denied the allegations but cried during the interview.”

Freeman now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $30,000 bond.