‘Real Housewives’ Star Jennifer Shah Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Commit Wire Fraud in Nationwide Telemarketing Scheme

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to defraud elderly and vulnerable people out of millions in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. “I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah acknowledged in court, saying that she made misrepresentations about the...

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

