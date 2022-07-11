Sentencing Date Set For 2nd Defendant In Lake Park Homicide
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The second person convicted in the December, 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman will be sentenced later this month. According to online court records, sentencing for Allison Decker is scheduled for 10:00...
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for attacking his live-in girlfriend with a meat cleaver-type knife. Edgardo Ruedas, 30, pleaded guilty in May in Buena Vista County District Court to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, which spelled out his prison sentence. He must serve 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole. Charges of willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Heldon Andrew stemmed from a report about him acting inappropriately at the Sibley Outdoor Aquatic Center and being asked to leave, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2020 utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed. Christopher Bosma, 50, pleaded guilty in April in Osceola County District Court to vehicular homicide – reckless driving. District...
A KINGSLEY, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL WEAPONS AND DRUG CHARGES. 35-YEAR-OLD LEVI DIMMITT WAS SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS AND THREE MONTHS FOR BEING A PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF MULTIPLE FIREARMS. AUTHORITIES WITH A SEARCH WARRANT LAST YEAR AT A RESIDENCE OF DIMMITT’S IN SIBLEY,...
Sioux City, Iowa — An Illinois man who led Clay County authorities on a pursuit in October and who conspired to distribute methamphetamine while possessing a firearm pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Sioux City and faces at least 15 years in prison. According to the US...
PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ALTON—An 18-year-old Worthington, MN, resident was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age, speeding and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Frayner David Lopez-Martin stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD—A 35-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, in Larchwood on charges of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture and interference with official acts. The arrest of Samantha Ann Haugen stemmed from an incident at the Car Show & Burnouts that were...
–A Humboldt County man is back in custody after failing to appear at a court hearing in Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies met Law Enforcement Officers from Humboldt County Friday morning, and arrested 46-year-old Anthony Jorgensen of Humboldt. Jorgensen had been scheduled to be arraigned on a pair of drug charges on July 5th, but failed to appear in court.
SHELDON—A 34-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Armando Lopez stemmed from a report of an intoxicated male behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Sienna van at Kwik Star in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Archer woman was arrested about 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and speeding. The arrest of Kendra Sue Goeden stemmed from the stop of...
SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena knew he'd be turning in his badge by the end of the year. But a new interpretation of state retirement pay rules forced him to bump up his retirement by four months. Altena, who has served nearly 18 years as sheriff...
ROCK VALLEY—A 70-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Norman Leon Cleveringa stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Buick Regal on Creek Boulevard, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He...
A driver arrested for drunken driving in Fairmont over the weekend was nearly four times the legal limit, according to charges filed Monday. Hannah Elizabeth Francisco, 25, of Fairmont, was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says Fairmont police responded to...
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jenns Ativen Amador stemmed from the...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Friday, July 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-degree theft, operation without a registration card or plate, no valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jaime Marie...
Orange City, Iowa — We told you back in February that Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena planned to run for a seat on the Sioux County Board of Supervisors, and if he were elected, he’d retire as sheriff. Well, that’s still the case, but there has been a small monkey wrench thrown into the Sheriff’s plan.
SHELDON—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4:35 p.m. Friday, July 8, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Austin Wisdom Langston stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2015 Ford F-350 pickup...
ALVORD—A 24-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, near Alvord on charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez...
