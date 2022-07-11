Sentencing Date Set For 2nd Defendant In Lake Park Homicide

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for attacking his live-in girlfriend with a meat cleaver-type knife. Edgardo Ruedas, 30, pleaded guilty in May in Buena Vista County District Court to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, which spelled out his prison sentence. He must serve 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole. Charges of willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

