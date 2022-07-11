ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Pastor of Upstate mega-church in critical condition

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

The Pastor of an Upstate mega church is currently hospitalized in critical condition. John Gray, the Pastor at Greenville's Relentless Church is currently in a critical care unit, due to a pulmonary embolism and blood clots in his lungs.

Over the weekend, his wife Aventer Gray posted on social media announcing his admission to the hospital and condition. She says, her husband went to the ER last Thursday and was immediately admitted to the CCU. Mrs. Gray went onto say that the pastor's condition is life threatening and he will need two types of surgery moving forward.

Mrs. Gray's post concluded by asking for prayer for her husband and thanking the Relentless Church family for their support.

Denese Buckner
1d ago

I'll pray 4 him but karma gonna come when it comes .. he might have gotten the bill 4 all those Lamborghini he had 2 buy 2 keep his wife quiet.... bless him 2 see himself LORD ...

