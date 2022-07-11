ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

VIDEO: Head-Kick Knockout That Went Viral

By MyMMANews
mymmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think I just went viral,” An Tuan Ho posted on Twitter after scoring a massive first-round head-kick knockout at Legacy Fighting Alliance‘s LFA 135 fight card on Friday night. The finish over Matt Barro came just 14-seconds into the July 8 fight at the Arizona Federal...

mymmanews.com

bjpenndotcom

Official fight card released for UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed the official fight card for UFC 277 which takes place on July 30. The promotion continues to come thick and fast with a parade of high profile fights spread across the pay-per-view calendar in 2022. While we’re confident there will be a lot to look forward to in the autumn and winter months, what can’t be overlooked is the remainder of the summer schedule – which includes UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jan Blachowicz says Jiri Prochazka broke 'samurai code' with Glover Teixeira rematch request

Jan Blachowicz is not pleased with Jiri Prochazka’s decision to pursue a Glover Teixeira rematch for his first UFC title defense. After Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) claimed the light heavyweight title with a fifth-round submission of Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) at UFC 275 in June, the frontrunner for the next crack at gold appeared to be Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brian Ortega reveals he was going to “quit” MMA if he lost to Thiago Tavares in 2015: “I wasn’t making money, I had 75 dollars to my name”

Brian Ortega nearly retired from MMA in 2015. Ortega agreed to fight Thiago Tavares on short notice after his UFC debut was overturned following him testing positive for drostanolone which saw him get suspended for nine months and fined $2500. Entering the fight, Ortega was the betting underdog and before the two weighed in, Tavares came up to Ortega and thanked him for taking the fight.
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

And Yair Rodriguez are at the mercy of the men in front of them in the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight pecking order. On the periphery of the current title picture at 145 pounds, the Top 5 contenders will lock horns in the UFC on ABC 3 headliner this Saturday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Ortega carries a stellar 7-2 record inside the Octagon. The former Resurrection Fighting Alliance champion last fought at UFC 266 on Sept. 25, when he lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski in a failed bit to capture the undisputed featherweight crown. Rodriguez, meanwhile, burst on the scene in 2014, as he won “The Ultimate Fighter Latin America” and marked his territory as a prospect to watch. He has not competed since he dropped a unanimous verdict to Max Holloway in the UFC Fight Night 197 main event in November.
ELMONT, NY
MMA Fighting

The Ultimate Fighter 30 results: Mohammed Usman vs. Eduardo Perez, heavyweight finals set

Mohammed Usman could soon join his brother on the UFC roster. In the second heavyweight semifinal bout of The Ultimate Fighter 30, Usman — the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman — won a split decision over Team Amanda Nunes’ No. 1 pick Eduardo Perez (4-1) to secure a spot in the finals at the upcoming live finale.
UFC

