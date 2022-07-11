VIDEO: Head-Kick Knockout That Went Viral

And Yair Rodriguez are at the mercy of the men in front of them in the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight pecking order. On the periphery of the current title picture at 145 pounds, the Top 5 contenders will lock horns in the UFC on ABC 3 headliner this Saturday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Ortega carries a stellar 7-2 record inside the Octagon. The former Resurrection Fighting Alliance champion last fought at UFC 266 on Sept. 25, when he lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski in a failed bit to capture the undisputed featherweight crown. Rodriguez, meanwhile, burst on the scene in 2014, as he won “The Ultimate Fighter Latin America” and marked his territory as a prospect to watch. He has not competed since he dropped a unanimous verdict to Max Holloway in the UFC Fight Night 197 main event in November.

