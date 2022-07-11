ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jon Stewart says ‘no thank you’ after op-ed suggests presidential run

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilG2a_0gbfMUeB00

Don’t expect to see Jon Stewart in the Oval Office anytime soon.

The former “Daily Show” host said Friday that there’s no presidential run in his future, despite the suggestion by a viral op-ed that Stewart should make a White House bid in 2024.

“Ummm… no thank you,” Stewart tweeted after Politico published an opinion piece declaring him the Democratic Party’s best chance at holding onto the White House.

In the op-ed , entitled “If Tucker Runs in 2024, Here’s Who the Democrats Need,” author Juleanna Glover insisted Srewart is “a better fit than most politicians for what modern politics has become.”

Tucker Carlson’s name has been bandied about as a potential Republican candidate, but the Fox News primetime anchor shut down those rumors recently, telling Ben Smith, co-founder of Semafor and a former New York Times media columnist, that he is not interested.

Ummm…No thank you

— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 9, 2022

“I have zero ambition, not just politically, but in life,” Carlson told Smith . “My ambition is to write my script by 8 p.m. … I don’t want power, I’ve never wanted power — I’m annoyed by things, I want them to change — but I’ve never been motivated by a desire to control people.”

Nonetheless, the Politico article speculated that Stewart would make a most formidable rival to the most viewed anchor in cable television.

Referencing the time Stewart famously tangled with Carlson on a 2004 “Crossfire” episode, Glover said he might be the only worthy opponent should the Fox News host decide to run.

The op-ed continues: “Stewart’s definition of being an entertainer has him wrestling with the kind of big, serious topics that actual politicians specialize in avoiding.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lv4EX_0gbfMUeB00
Jon Stewart shut down any presidential hype but he did use the opportunity to send out another political message via Twitter.
WireImage

Although, Stewart shot down any presidential hype, he did highlight one political issue close to his heart — health care.

He tweeted out to his 1.3 million followers: “But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask Pat Toomey why he is single-handedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed (with) huge bipartisan support over a technicality? Asking for 3.5 million friends.”

Stewart also has been one of the fiercest advocates for September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

But his popularity has hit some headwinds. The comedian and political commentator is struggling to gain traction on his new talk show on AppleTV, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jon Stewart
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Television#Op Ed#Oval Office#The Democratic Party#The White House#Republican#Fox News#New York Times
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Second Trump Term Would 'Feed the Sickness,' Romney Says

GOP Senator Mitt Romney is warning that a second Trump would "feed the sickness" of America and make national distrust "incurable." In an op-ed published in the Atlantic on Monday, the Utah Republican expressed his frustrations with the political options that Americans have, writing that while he wouldn't want to see former President Donald Trump in the White House again, he also doesn't think President Joe Biden has been able to unify the nation.
POTUS
Fox News

David Axelrod tells CNN 'fear and panic' over midterms driving Democrat grumbling about Biden

President Obama's former senior adviser David Axelrod said that "fear and panic" over their midterm election chances were driving Democrats to grumble about President Biden. Axelrod told CNN's "New Day" on Friday that the complaints from within his own party were partly from Democrats in Congress worried about losing to Republicans in the upcoming elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP leaders are literally speechless about the good news on jobs

President Joe Biden held a White House event on Friday to sign an executive order on abortion access, but before getting to the topic at hand, the Democrat wanted to focus some attention on an unrelated matter: the latest good news on job creation. From Biden’s remarks:. “Today, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden, Harris 'damaged goods' as Democrats look past their own incumbents in record time: Conway

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway called President Biden and Vice President Harris "damaged goods" only one-and-a-half-years into their tenure. Conway told Fox News she has never seen such a circumstance where a party turns on its incumbent president so early in his term, as evidenced by harshly critical reportage from otherwise establishment stalwarts like the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy