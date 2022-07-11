USPS cranking up prices over the weekend
Higher prices on stamps and more. The new rate for stamps is up $0.02 to $0.60. Steve gets the latest from Fox News Correspondent Eben Brown, who is following the story.
Higher prices on stamps and more. The new rate for stamps is up $0.02 to $0.60. Steve gets the latest from Fox News Correspondent Eben Brown, who is following the story.
All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.https://www.audacy.com/knss
Comments / 0