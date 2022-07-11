USPS cranking up prices over the weekend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. This year, Amazon's annual Prime Day is actually a two-day event that will take place on July 12 and 13, according to a recent press release. It officially begins at 3 a.m. ET on July 12, but pre-Prime Day sales have already been rolling since June 21, per Consumer Reports. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, and if you are already, congratulations, because Prime Day offers some legit great deals. However, money expert Clark Howard advises shoppers to stay alert for so-called deals that aren't actually so good. Plus, Amazon also occasionally vexes its Prime members with new and unanticipated charges, such as instating a Whole Foods delivery fee for Prime members.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO