Auditions continue on America’s Got Talent for Season 17, and in the sixth week, on July 12, a song and dance entertainment group from Tokyo, Japan. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek the seven-person Travis Japan — Kaito “Chaka” Miyachika, Kaito “Umi” Nakamura, Ryuya “Shime” Shimekake, Noeru “Noel” Kawashima, Shizuya “Shizu” Yoshizawa, “Genta” Matsuda, and Kaito “Machu” Matsukura, first brought together as children in 2012 — take the stage. And as you can see in the clip, they not only entertain the audience, but host Terry Crews and judge Simon Cowell seem to be enjoying the performance as well.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO