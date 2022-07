Olympic champion Katie Archibald has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games as she continues her recovery from a string of injury setbacks.The 28-year-old had been due to compete for Scotland this summer, coming up against England’s Dame Laura Kenny with whom she won Madison gold in Tokyo last year.But Archibald, the reigning Commonwealth individual pursuit champion, said injuries have meant she will not be ready to race when the track cycling begins in London on July 29.“With a very heavy heart I’ve decided to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games,” Archibald wrote on social media.“I scheduled time off in January...

WORLD ・ 6 HOURS AGO