ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prDtw_0gbfLljr00

DENVER • Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the Broncos' new ownership group, the organization announced Monday.

Rice, who served as secretary of state from 2005-09 under President George W. Bush, joins the Walton-Penner ownership group, which agreed to purchase the Broncos franchise for $4.65 billion in June. Rice joins Walmart heir Rob Walton; Walton's son-in-law and daughter, Greg and Carrie Walton Penner; and Melody Hobson, who is the chairwoman of Starbucks and the CO-CEO of Ariel Investments.

"It is an honor to be part of this ownership group. Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization," Rice said in a statement. "I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity."

Rice, 67, has several ties to Denver, having moved to the city at 12 years old and being a graduate of the University of Denver, earning both her bachelor's degree and Ph.D. from the university.

"We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group," Rob Walton said in a statement. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better."

Rice was raised in a football family, as her dad was a high school football coach in Birmingham, Ala. She grew up a diehard fan of the University of Alabama and the Cleveland Browns. And following her political career, she was a member of the first two years of the College Football Playoff Committee (2014-16).

The Walton-Penner ownership group has not yet officially purchased the team, as they await approval from the league, which is expected in the coming weeks. But they have put together an impressive and diverse group.

And Rice is the latest addition.

"Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization," Walton said.

Comments / 2

Related
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos ownership news

Last month saw the news that the Denver Broncos had been purchased by Rob Walton, the heir to Walmart’s fortune, . Walton bought the team for a whopping $4.65 billion, purchasing it along with his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner. This was major news within not...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ariel Investments#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Denver#State#Walton Penner#Walmart#Starbucks#The University Of Denver
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
Yardbarker

Condoleezza Rice Comments On Her New Broncos Role

In one offseason, the Denver Broncos have become one of the most powerful NFL franchises. On the field, they traded for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to help their offense unlock its overwhelming potential. Likewise, the Walton-Penner Ownership Group, one of the wealthiest families in America, purchased the franchise for...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic, and corporate leader. Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. SHe is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

NFL division futures: NFC North edition

As we wait for training camp to begin in the NFL, we're taking a look around the league the next two weeks to see how divisional odds shake out, along with the futures bets we like the most. [Previous editions: NFC East]. Today's focus turns to the NFC North, a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell Brings the 3-4 Defense to Minnesota

The arrival of Ed Donatell in Minnesota is a welcome sight for Minnesota Vikings fans. As the new defensive coordinator for the team, he hopes to return the Purple defense to its once vaulted status as one of the best defenses in the league. Former coach Mike Zimmer had the defense hitting on all cylinders from 2016-2019 when they were one of the most feared defenses in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy