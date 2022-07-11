Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group

DENVER • Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the Broncos' new ownership group, the organization announced Monday.

Rice, who served as secretary of state from 2005-09 under President George W. Bush, joins the Walton-Penner ownership group, which agreed to purchase the Broncos franchise for $4.65 billion in June. Rice joins Walmart heir Rob Walton; Walton's son-in-law and daughter, Greg and Carrie Walton Penner; and Melody Hobson, who is the chairwoman of Starbucks and the CO-CEO of Ariel Investments.

"It is an honor to be part of this ownership group. Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization," Rice said in a statement. "I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity."

Rice, 67, has several ties to Denver, having moved to the city at 12 years old and being a graduate of the University of Denver, earning both her bachelor's degree and Ph.D. from the university.

"We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group," Rob Walton said in a statement. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better."

Rice was raised in a football family, as her dad was a high school football coach in Birmingham, Ala. She grew up a diehard fan of the University of Alabama and the Cleveland Browns. And following her political career, she was a member of the first two years of the College Football Playoff Committee (2014-16).

The Walton-Penner ownership group has not yet officially purchased the team, as they await approval from the league, which is expected in the coming weeks. But they have put together an impressive and diverse group.

And Rice is the latest addition.

"Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization," Walton said.