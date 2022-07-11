ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn Regents hire WittKiefer to lead search for Jerry Farley's successor

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmdst_0gbfLgKE00

Washburn University is one step closer to finding a university president to succeed Jerry Farley, although that search process is still yet to start.

The Washburn Regents on Monday morning voted to hire WittKiefer, a search firm that specializes in searches for executives and presidents, to manage the university's search process for its next university president.

The Regents had spent the last month narrowing the number of candidate search firms, with a subcommittee of Regents last week interviewing representatives from WittKiefer and competing firm AGB Executive Search.

In choosing WittKiefer, Regents were impressed by the search firm's broad range of placing leaders in various industries beyond education. The Regents also found that WittKiefer's approach to the search process was more well-rounded and robust.

Additionally, WittKiefer will provide the new hire with transition assistance as they acclimate to the Washburn University presidency, and should that candidate not make it through the first year on the job, WittKiefer will conduct another search at no cost to Washburn.

"I look at this as a pretty refreshing approach to the search," said Regent John Dietrick. "(Board chair Shelly Buhler) used the word robust, and I agree with that. It was two very similar firms, but the committee did give the edge to WittKiefer."

Per the Regents, WittKiefer has handled 100 presidential searches at the university and college level in the past five years, including the Kansas Board of Regents search for and ultimate hire of Kansas State University president Richard Linton in 2021.

Since Monday's vote was to begin final contract negotiations, no details on the cost of the search are yet available.

WittKiefer anticipates the search itself will take approximately eight weeks, but the whole process will take six months. That process includes selecting a search committee, which Regents said will include a broad variety of stakeholders across the Washburn University campus and broader Topeka community.

The timeframe will likely place the Regents' hire past Farley's retirement date on Sept. 30. Buhler said Monday the board is in preliminary discussions on appointing an interim president but is not yet ready to make that temporary hire.

The goal will be to hire someone by the end of the fall 2022 semester, Buhler said.

"It's ambitious, but that would probably be the plan," Buhler said. "We want the best candidate, and we don't want to hurry this in any way."

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

TPS finally fully accredited by Kansas system following 5-year climb

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a half-decade uphill climb for full accreditation, Topeka Public Schools has finally reached the milestone for Kansas Educational Systems. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says the Accreditation Review Council convened in May and June to review systems for KESA Accreditation for the upcoming school year.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Education
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

Former church approved to become a daycare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
klcjournal.com

Vibrant. Bustling. Wait, did you say this is a story about Topeka?

Vibrant. Bustling. Wait, did you say this is a story about Topeka?. With the help of new life downtown and collaboration across the community, Topeka appears to be hitting its stride after years of false starts. But challenges remain and it could take time to fully win over a populace that had significant concerns about the community’s quality of life, image and safety as recently as three years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
POLITICO

The county that's Democrats’ best hope in Kansas

Kansas Democrats’ best hope of holding on to power this year runs through Johnson County, a historically Republican county outside Kansas City that has been trending blue in recent years. But school elections in 2021 may have shown early vulnerability for Democrats. Several conservative candidates won election to local...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Farley
KVOE

City of Emporia moving forward with demolition of former Hornets Point Apartment building

More than six months after a fire destroyed the former Hornets Pointe Apartment complex, the city of Emporia is moving forward with the demolition of the structure. Emporia City Commissioners approved a more than $390,000 bid from Kaufman Construction last week to begin the demolition process. City Manager Trey Cocking joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday to discuss the process.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regent University#Kansas State University#College#Washburn Regents#Agb Executive Search#The Washburn University#Lrb Board
WIBW

Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Topeka dentist was arrested over the weekend on allegations he has been practicing dentistry without a license. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records show Michael Charles Putnam, 67, was booked into custody by the Topeka Police Dept. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:20 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas football picks up big opponent in 2024

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football is already looking towards the future, adding their first game to their schedule in 2024. On September 14, 2024, the Jayhawks will host UNLV at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU kicks off the 2022-2023 regular season September 2 at home against Tennessee Tech...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Radius Brewing ownership looking forward to impending expansion

Emporia’s popular brewery and restaurant Radius Brewing is expanding its operations soon. Radius recently acquired a second building where it is looking to move a large portion of its brewing operations in the coming months. The new location at 17 West Fourth formerly served as the home of Spic-N-Span cleaners.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSNT News

Abortion rights rally in Emporia draws crowds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 200 people gathered to rally for abortion rights on Saturday in Emporia after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in June. The front lawn and steps of William L. White Auditorium were filled with people to voice their opinion about the Value Them Both Amendment that will be voted on August 2. Attendees were urging Kansans to vote “no.”
EMPORIA, KS
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy