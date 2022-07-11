Washburn Regents hire WittKiefer to lead search for Jerry Farley's successor

Washburn University is one step closer to finding a university president to succeed Jerry Farley, although that search process is still yet to start.

The Washburn Regents on Monday morning voted to hire WittKiefer, a search firm that specializes in searches for executives and presidents, to manage the university's search process for its next university president.

The Regents had spent the last month narrowing the number of candidate search firms, with a subcommittee of Regents last week interviewing representatives from WittKiefer and competing firm AGB Executive Search.

In choosing WittKiefer, Regents were impressed by the search firm's broad range of placing leaders in various industries beyond education. The Regents also found that WittKiefer's approach to the search process was more well-rounded and robust.

Additionally, WittKiefer will provide the new hire with transition assistance as they acclimate to the Washburn University presidency, and should that candidate not make it through the first year on the job, WittKiefer will conduct another search at no cost to Washburn.

"I look at this as a pretty refreshing approach to the search," said Regent John Dietrick. "(Board chair Shelly Buhler) used the word robust, and I agree with that. It was two very similar firms, but the committee did give the edge to WittKiefer."

Per the Regents, WittKiefer has handled 100 presidential searches at the university and college level in the past five years, including the Kansas Board of Regents search for and ultimate hire of Kansas State University president Richard Linton in 2021.

Since Monday's vote was to begin final contract negotiations, no details on the cost of the search are yet available.

WittKiefer anticipates the search itself will take approximately eight weeks, but the whole process will take six months. That process includes selecting a search committee, which Regents said will include a broad variety of stakeholders across the Washburn University campus and broader Topeka community.

The timeframe will likely place the Regents' hire past Farley's retirement date on Sept. 30. Buhler said Monday the board is in preliminary discussions on appointing an interim president but is not yet ready to make that temporary hire.

The goal will be to hire someone by the end of the fall 2022 semester, Buhler said.

"It's ambitious, but that would probably be the plan," Buhler said. "We want the best candidate, and we don't want to hurry this in any way."

