ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BREAKING: Deandre Ayton Could Have A New Team

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJheJ_0gbfLfRV00

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Deandre Ayton could be headed from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal.

The news was relayed by Bleacher Report.

Ayton was the first overall pick out of Arizona in 2018 by the Suns, and has spent his entire career in Phoenix.

In 2021, he helped lead the Suns back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in a decade, and they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The 23-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season playing 29.5 minutes per contest.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Boston, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#Espn#The Phoenix Suns#The Indiana Pacers#Bleacher Report#The Boston Celtics
AllLakers

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie. However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

There are a handful of teams with reported interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns were each listed as the teams pursuing Durant; however, some are skeptical that Golden State would be open to a reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Try To End His Beef With Isiah Thomas: "There's No Way In Heaven Or Hell That Michael Is Going To Sit Down With Isiah Because He Doesn't Sit Down With Anybody."

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas have been involved in one of the most intense beefs in the history of the NBA. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons legends have no love for each other. These two were fierce competitors and always showed that on the court. That desire to win and beat everybody else was probably the reason why their beef started.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy