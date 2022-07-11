Readers react to the gaudy crimes of 1960s and 1970s Austin gangsters

Readers swarmed all over my June 20 column about a 1970s crime mob depicted in author and musician Jesse Sublett's recent noir-tinted book, "Last Gangster in Austin: Frank Smith, Ronnie Earle and the End of the Junkyard Mafia."

Some recalled personal interactions with the flamboyant crime boss, Smith, the kingpin of a bail bond and auto salvage empire that rambled well beyond Austin.

Others fondly remembered Ronnie Earle, the idealistic Travis County district attorney who brought Smith down.

A first for this column: One reader pinned an unsolved murder on Smith. Regular followers of Think, Texas know that I love solving historical mysteries — please send them to mbarnes@statesman.com — but this particular case is probably beyond my powers.

Still other readers responded to references in the column to another hoodlum, Tim Overton, sometimes associated with longtime South Austin madam Hattie Valdes, real-life characters borrowed from Sublett's previous and closely related book, "1960s Austin Gangsters: Organized Crime That Rocked the Capital."

Overton's gang, populated by former football players, appears to have been less sophisticated, in Sublett's telling, than Smith's, but both could be brutal.

A slapstick crime scene

"Since the book came out, I have heard from many, many people," Sublett says, "from ex-cons who did time with Frank Smith to people who worked in the D.A.’s office with Ronnie Earle, and I expect that the anecdotes will keep trickling in as time goes on."

If Sublett had to mention just one of the latest accounts to come his way, it would be that of Carolee Smith, who happened to be working as a bank teller at the Austin National Bank drive-in window when John Calvin Bailey cashed his check from Frank for setting the arson fire at Ike Rabb’s salvage pool.

"Bailey first tried walking through the drive-in, but that was against the rules," Sublett says. "He came back in a car, but he had no I.D. Carolee then telephoned (Frank) Smith to ascertain the validity of the check."

“I will never forget how strange that call was,” the former bank teller told Sublett. (Frank) Smith not only described Bailey, but claimed he was a drug addict and if Carolee wanted anything illegal done, Bailey was her man.

"She cashed the check," Sublett continues. "Soon afterward, Bailey returned, politely stating that she had shorted him $100. Bailey had to come back a fourth time, after her shift, when she determined that her drawer was indeed off by $100."

Bailey got his money.

"I was so bad at that job,” Carolee Smith confessed to Sublett. "I seriously don’t think I ever balanced my window at the end of the day. Ever. I eventually got fired."

Later, Carolee Smith was subpoenaed to testify at Frank Smith's trial in Fredericksburg,

"Frank’s habit of paying his thugs by check became hugely important in proving (his) culpability as a criminal mastermind," Sublett says. "The slapstick series of events Carolee experienced at her teller’s window had vividly imprinted itself on her memory, and she proved to be a very valuable witness."

Readers share their memories

Here's a sampling of reader responses to the June 20 column:

John T. Wende: Having grown up and lived in Austin all my life, I was aware of much of what you were reporting and what was in the book.

So, here is an interesting side-bar: While I was teaching at LBJ High School, a buddy of mine and I sometimes used our summer months to tear down old buildings in Austin for the materials that we were able to retrieve. Sometime in the mid-1980s, we came across the chance to tear down an old three-story building on South Congress Avenue that was located across the street from Hill's Cafe.

The guy that we dealt with on the particulars was a Broderick Crawford-looking fellow — remember the old cop show "Highway Patrol"? — who carried a sawed-off shotgun in the front seat of his car and told us his expectations of getting the building torn down and the time frame we were working on.

So anyway, while we worked hard to meet his expectations, one day he came by to check on our progress, and during our conversation he told us that this building had been one of Hattie Valdes' houses of ill repute.

Having grown up in South Austin, that name was very familiar. He told us to be careful of working around the ghosts of her past, and that it was reported that she had hid cash money in the walls of the house. He said if we found a hidden cache, we were required to share the bounty with him.

No money was found in the walls, but we did find a bunch of loose change — coins — under the floor tiles. ... In the end, we finished our demolition of the building on time and got a ton of old lumber for our effort.

Lots of memories.

Jesse Sublett responds: Cool story. Hattie had many different addresses on South Congress between the 1930s and 1965.

The one that lasted into the mid-60s and closed in 1965 was M&M Courts, formerly Siesta Courts, at 8714 S. Congress Ave. Prior to that, the main house was 5906 S. Congress. ... Still, like I said, she had a lot of different locations on South Congress / San Antonio Highway.

Dick Holland: Well, I must say you guys went way over the top in your conversation about Jesse's new book. Congratulations, this might bring some decent cool cultural awareness to Austin, a formerly cool place that I've been afraid has been slipping.

I love the idea of corrupt lawyers and D.A.s and "Ball" bondsmen (referring to a photo of Frank Smith standing in front of a misspelled sign) all working together in some weird gumbo. And words fail even me to describe Ronnie Earle's hairdo.

Mike Laosa, former American-Statesman publisher: Enjoyed your piece about Jesse Sublett’s books. I had not heard about his writings until your story. Just ordered his latest.

Having grown up in Austin, all the characters are familiar. Some by name only and others, like Ronnie Earle, in person. In fact, Ronnie and my dad became acquainted as a result of my frequent speeding tickets when Ronnie was a municipal court judge in Austin.

I needed a couple of good books for the summer so thanks for the help!

Gary Brantley: In the fall of 1973, while enrolled at the University of Texas, I was living in a little over/under apartment "complex" on Denson Drive, just off Lamar Boulevard and across the street from the Department of Public Safety Academy.

While there, one of the other tenants I'm sure relieved my '71 Celica of its battery and some wiring harnesses. I walked over to a convenience store and called home for help.

My dad drove down from Cameron and we went to Frank Smith's salvage yard for the wiring harnesses. (It was located off Interstate 35 north of U.S. 290.)

I think there is so much Austin history that is unknown to many "natives" and certainly most of the newcomers. Thank you for continuing to shed some light on that history, Michael.

