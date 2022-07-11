Police: Tyler man defecated on himself, crashed truck outside Dollar General

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday in Coffee City after bystanders said he crashed into two cars outside of a Dollar General.

Officers who responded to the scene arrested Donald Burns, 54, for driving while intoxicated third or more, and said that “Burns had defecated on himself and had a trail of feces around the vehicle.”

After further investigation, Coffee City Police located an empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey, and two empty Budweiser beer cans in Burns’ truck.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police reported that Burns truck left Highway 155 at a high rate of speed before colliding with two trucks, and missed several propane tanks by a few feet.

“The force of the crash sent the last vehicle into the wall of the store and even knocked merchandise off the shelves inside,” police said.

Officials said that bystanders told dispatch that Burns was attempting to leave the scene, and police were able to respond before he left.

Due to his five previous convictions, Burns was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more classified as a third degree felony.