Tennis

Prince George reveals which player he was supporting in Wimbledon final as he watches with Kate Middleton and William

By Tom Hussey
 5 days ago

WIMBLEDON erupted in cheers as Prince George arrived to watch the men's singles final with his mum and dad.

The future king, eight, sent the crowd wild as he took his seat in the royal box with William and Kate at Centre Court for his first ever tennis match.

Kate and Wills beamed with son George as they arrived at Centre Court Credit: Rex
Cheeky chappy George appeared to be loving the spectacle as he pulled some gorgoeus faces Credit: Getty
Kate chatted with her eldest as they watch the men's singles final Credit: Reuters

The youngster, who looked the part as he donned a posh blue suit, shirt and tie in the blazing sunshine, saw fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios take on Serbia's cool operator Novak Djokovic.

Asked by military personnel if it was his first visit, beaming mum Kate - who has opted for stunning blue polka dot dress today - replied: "It's George's treat today."

And the eight-year-old even revealed which player he was supporting after being asked by a member of the Armed Forces.

After careful pause for thought, the UK's future King replied: "Djokovic."

Duke of Cambridge William opted to wear a smart sand-coloured sports jacket finished off with blue trousers, shirt and tie.

But while appearing to be overjoyed by the tennis, George did make a cheeky complaint about the weather.

As William strokes George's hair, the eight-year-old quietly tells his dad: "[It's] too hot."

Expressing concern, William then replied: "Oh you're hot, are you? It's very warm today [...] It'll be fine."

The couple's other children, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, were not in attendance.

Royal fans will be disappointed not to see the whole family together after their show-stealing appearances at the Jubilee.

Little Louis was a particular hit after chatting to his 'Gan-Gan' - the Queen - on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and cheekily putting his hand over his mum's mouth at the royal pageant.

The youngsters will be spending much more time with their grandmother after a move to Windsor this summer.

Kate, who is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, missed the second Wimbledon semi-final on Friday for a very sweet reason.

She skipped the game to join Prince George and Princess Charlotte for their final day at school before the summer break.

But she returned to the Royal Box with her husband and eldest son to watch Kyrgios go head to head with Djokovic.

And many fans were worried for the young prince when Kyrgios dropped an F-bomb within metres of him and accused an excited fan of "looking like she'd had 700 drinks" after he lost his serve.

Kate would go on to present the trophy to seven-time winner Novak Djokovic after he came from behind to win in four sets and equal the great Pete Sampras in titles at the All-England Club.

The Serb's win comes a day after Kate presented Russian-born Elena Rybakina, who is representing Kazakhstan, with the Venus Rosewater Dish when she beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on Saturday.

The moment came not without controversy as the 23-year-old, who was born and raised in Moscow and played under the Russian flag until she switch international allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, won the tournament in a year where Russian and Belarussian athletes were banned.

The men's singles final came with a grim backdrop as Kyrgios faces charges for common assault against a former partner in Australia.

A RIGHT ROYAL SHOWDOWN

In the run up to the final, the explosive 27-year-old engaged in ferocius arguments with line judges, umpires, opponents, the media and even the crowd.

His behaviour has earnt the Canberra-born star the names "a menace to tennis" and "Wimbledon's worst nightmare", among others.

But Djokovic said he was happy to face Kyrgios in the final after the Australian was given a walkover when Spain's Rafael Nadal pulled out before the semis with an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios had not been beyond the fourth round at a grand slam for seven years prior to this tournament and has spoken openly about his mental struggles and reluctance to fully commit to the sport.

The Serbian player, who knocked out British number one Cameron Norrie from the tournament on Thursday, said: "I think, between us players, we always know how dangerous he is, on grass particularly...

"Because of his game, because of his attitude on the court being so confident, just going for it, being a very complete player."

Kyrgios also spoke about Djokovic in a press conference after Nadal's withdrawal, in which he said has developed a "bromance" with the defending champion over the last few months.

Nick Kyrgios has courted huge controversy for his behaviour on and off the tennis court Credit: Rex
Prince George appeared a little hot and bothered amid the sweltering temperatures Credit: Getty
George took it all in as he sat with his mum and dad Credit: Getty
Novak Djokovic is vying for a seventh Wimbledon title Credit: Rex
George and dad William have a giggle together in a touching father-son moment Credit: Getty
The future king appeared inquisitive at his first tennis match as Kate chatted with him Credit: AFP
Wills shared a nice moment with his eldest son Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
Beaming Kate and William arrive at Wimbledon for today's men's singles final
Model Poppy Delevigne looked dazzled in a lemon linen suit Credit: Getty
Former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith looked stylish in an old-school white shirt and trouser outfit at Wimbledon on Sunday Credit: Getty
Filmmaker Taika Waititi and his girlfriend singer Rita Ora arrive at the finals Credit: Getty
Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

