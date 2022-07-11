ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

'Such a sweet little guy': Body of 6-year-old autistic boy in Virginia found in nearby pond

By Heather Hamilton
 2 days ago

A 6-year-old, nonverbal, and autistic boy with Down syndrome was found dead in a pond after wandering from his family in Buckingham County, Virginia , Sunday night.

Landon “Waldy” Raber’s family said they found his body around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

“He was such a sweet little guy,” family friend Daniel Fisher said of Raber. “I know the Lord is holding him close right now.”

The AWARE Foundation, an organization that supports families of missing persons, added that his body was found in a nearby pond.


Raber was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday near 4650 New Store Road in Buckingham County.

In addition to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, all Buckingham County Volunteer Fire Departments, Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and Virginia State Police Helicopter and K9 units assisted in the search.

All first responders have now cleared the scene.

Pinkish
1d ago

This family has my deepest sympathy. I lost a Head Start child with Downs Syndrome years ago the same way, he wandered away from his parents. Navy Seals and everyone searched for him down near Little Creek Base in Norfolk, Va. there he laid at the bottom of Pretty Lake. base

