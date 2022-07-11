Reba McEntire's new tour is heading to Hertz Arena; tickets go on sale this week

Country superstar Reba McEntire just announced a 17-city arena fall tour, including a Nov. 10 stop at Estero’s Hertz Arena.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in a Monday news release from entertainment company LiveNation. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Hertz and LiveNation both announced the tour Monday morning.

Tickets for the Hertz show start at $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15. Presales for qualifying buyers begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12.

The tour kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Terri Clark opens.

McEntire’s long country-music career has racked up 35 No. 1 hits, according to the news release. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards and three Grammy Awards.

The Oklahoma native is also well-known for her acting career, including the TV sitcom “Reba.”

Here are all the tour dates for the “Reba: Live In Concert” tour:

Oct. 13, Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Oct. 14, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 15, Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oct. 20, Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia

Oct. 21, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 22, Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 28, Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Oct. 29, AmericanBank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Nov. 3, PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Nov. 4, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 5, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov. 10, Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Nov. 11, Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Nov. 12 , Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Nov. 17, FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Nov. 18, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Nov.19, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

For tickets and more information, visit Reba.com or hertzarena.com .

