Reba McEntire's new tour is heading to Hertz Arena; tickets go on sale this week
Country superstar Reba McEntire just announced a 17-city arena fall tour, including a Nov. 10 stop at Estero’s Hertz Arena.
“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in a Monday news release from entertainment company LiveNation. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
Hertz and LiveNation both announced the tour Monday morning.
Tickets for the Hertz show start at $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15. Presales for qualifying buyers begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12.
The tour kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Terri Clark opens.
McEntire’s long country-music career has racked up 35 No. 1 hits, according to the news release. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards and three Grammy Awards.
The Oklahoma native is also well-known for her acting career, including the TV sitcom “Reba.”
Here are all the tour dates for the “Reba: Live In Concert” tour:
- Oct. 13, Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Oct. 14, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- Oct. 15, Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Oct. 20, Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia
- Oct. 21, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Oct. 22, Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Oct. 28, Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- Oct. 29, AmericanBank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Nov. 3, PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Nov. 4, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Nov. 5, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Nov. 10, Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- Nov. 11, Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Nov. 12 , Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
- Nov. 17, FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Nov. 18, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Nov.19, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
For tickets and more information, visit Reba.com or hertzarena.com .
