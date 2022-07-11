ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral 10-year-old perp-walked by Lee sheriff pleads not guilty in school threat case

By Dan Glaun, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago

Ten-year-old Cape Coral resident Daniel Marquez pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Lee County juvenile court to a charge of making a written threat to commit a mass shooting.

Daniel, whose case became international news after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno posted on Facebook a video of his arrest, is accused of threatening an event at his school, Patriot Elementary in Cape Coral.

Those charges are "bogus," said Letitia Kim, managing director of the legal network at the nonprofit Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism. FAIR took up Daniel's case after his arrest and has launched a legal defense fund.

“Daniel Marquez is an innocent 10-year-old child who has been falsely accused and publicly maligned by the Lee County Sheriff,” Kim said at a news conference at the courthouse after the hearing. “For now our focus is on repairing the harm that has been done to this child and ensuring something like this does not happen to any other families in Lee County.”

After the hearing and news conference, Daniel left the courthouse with his father. He is scheduled to appear again in juvenile court on Aug. 3.

Wide reach of this case: How a Florida sheriff took a 10-year-old's perp-walk global

The story: Fifth grader arrested after police say he sent a fake mass shooting threat in Florida

10-year-old accused of making threats in texts to friend

Daniel is accused of making the threats in a series of texts to a friend the Friday before Memorial Day.

One text said “I scammed my friend” for $1 trillion, with an image of money captured from Google, according to a deputy’s report and images of the texts released by the sheriff’s office. Then “I bought this,” with another Google image of AR-style rifles. And then the phrase “get ready for water day” – an end-of-school event for students.

The friend's father saw the texts and reported them. The next day, sheriff's deputies responded to the Marquez family's home and asked to speak with Daniel, his father Dereck told The News-Press / Naples Daily News.

They asked Daniel what water day meant, and when he said it was a school event they arrested him, Marquez said.

The day after the arrest, a judge ordered Daniel held in secure detention for 21 days, the maximum allowed for juveniles under Florida law. He was released nine days early after he became sick and the facility did not provide a rapid COVID-19 test as requested by the judge, said Doug Molloy, Daniel's lawyer.

Marquez maintains that his son is innocent, saying the texts about money and guns were a bad joke about scamming a friend out of money and were not a threat. The water day text was an unrelated reference to an event that Daniel was excited to attend, Marquez said.

'We're going to handcuff them.' Sheriff shows no tolerance for threats

Three hours after Daniel’s arrest, the sheriff’s department released a 22-second clip of a deputy walking the handcuffed 10-year-old to a cruiser. Daniel’s face is visible, and his name and date of birth are included in the accompanying Facebook post. Since the video was posted on May 28, it has accrued more than 470,000 views.

Marceno then did a string of interviews with local, national and international news media, touting his commitment to zero-tolerance law enforcement in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre. While some outlets withheld Daniel's identity, others broadcast his name and face.

In an interview, Marceno defended his decision to publicize Daniel's identity, saying he had received support from parents who had used the incident to scare their own kids straight.

“We’re going to handcuff them, we’re going to post their picture and there’s going to be a perp walk,” Marceno told The News-Press / Naples Daily News. “I don’t care who it is, I don’t care what age it is.”

Three juvenile justice and school violence experts interviewed by this news organization said they had never heard of a 10-year-old defendant being so-called "perp-walked."

Marceno has publicized juvenile arrests before, including walking two middle schoolers out in front of television cameras last fall after they were arrested for allegedly planning a Columbine-style attack. They were charged with felonies, and the court case is ongoing. In another incident, the sheriff’s office released footage of three 11-year-olds being marched in handcuffs after they allegedly threatened to set a fire at their Fort Myers school.

The sheriff’s department’s written policies allow the release of the names, photos, addresses and incident reports of minors arrested for felonies as required by a 1994 law that toughened juvenile law enforcement in Florida.

The policies prohibit releasing other information about juvenile cases to the public and the media. But the sheriff's office told The News-Press / Naples Daily News that Marceno was not bound by his department's policies.

“All Sheriffs retain authority to modify, amend and/or waive their agency’s specific policies and practices when the Sheriff deems it necessary and appropriate under the facts and circumstances,” Lee County Sheriff Public Affairs Capt. Anita Iriarte wrote in an email.

Contact Dan Glaun at daniel.glaun@naplesnews.com or on Twitter @dglaun.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral 10-year-old perp-walked by Lee sheriff pleads not guilty in school threat case

Roxie Weninger
2d ago

Kids must be taught right from wrong and that there are consequences for our behavior; even when it is a written or verbal threat. This is nothing new nor is the age of rebellion. Keep our schools SAFE!

Reply
5
Kathy Huff
1d ago

Totally acceptable!!! Kids nowadays are being coddled to much to not take responsibility! He did the crime let him do some time(not no 20 something days either). Yes, hes only 10, but the kids who store the guns and ammo were only 11 and 14, so whats your point? I think this should be on his record for a lifetime. He may not of hurt anyone, but he could have!

Reply
3
I.K Rico
2d ago

The charges will be dropped this boy made no threats at all. He had pics of weapons is all and he said he bought them for a "bizzilion dollars". The next thing should be a civil case against Lee County and Sheriff Marceno who is looking for a raise in this years Lee County budget for an increase of $32,000 totalling $210,000 annually! That is why he offered up a child to the media and gets in front of every camera he can. He should be denied a raise as this law suit will cost Lee County and it's residents.

Reply
3
