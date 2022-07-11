ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TJC among five Texas colleges selected to participate in Caring Campus initiative

By Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College is one of five Texas community colleges selected to work with the Institute of Evidence-Based Change (IEBC) to incorporate Caring Campus into their student success efforts in the Fall 2022 semester.

The four other Texas colleges include:

  • Grayson College
  • Paris Junior College
  • Temple College
  • Victoria College

Supported by IEBC coaching and guidance, college teams will engage in work developing specific behavioral commitments, helping faculty and staff to better connect with, and support, students to help them reach their educational goals.

The Texas program is funded by the Greater Texas Foundation (GTF), a private foundation which envisions a state where all students have equal opportunity to access and succeed in postsecondary education. GTF awarded a $597,754 grant to IEBC to implement its Caring Campus program in two rounds of implementation starting in Fall 2022 and extending through 2023.

“The goal is to increase student’s overall success by implementing specific behaviors leading to cultural shifts on campus”

IEBC President/CEO Brad Phillips

Fewer than 90 colleges across the country are currently implementing Caring Campus. Improvements have been reported in course retention and success, increased term-to-term persistence, and improved completion and transfer. Achievement gaps are being closed rapidly among demographic groups. Job satisfaction and relationships between staff, faculty and leadership also improved.

Caring Campus recognizes and leverages the value of connectedness to increase the likelihood that students will continue toward, and succeed in attaining, their educational goals. Faculty and staff interactions with students can set the stage for successful enrollment, persistence, and completion. It is particularly important for students from historically underserved populations and students less familiar with college to feel welcome and that they belong in college.

Comments / 0

 

KETK / FOX51 News

