ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Slaton Bean neighborhood on July 13

everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Code Administration Department will conduct a neighborhood deployment in the Slaton Bean neighborhood...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

East Lubbock Art House gets donated bench replaced

LUBBOCK, Texas – A series of unfortunate events left the bench at The East Lubbock Art House no more. After various damages and even being thrown away, the bench eventually caught on fire and is now a pile of ashes. An art teacher who passed away originally donated the...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Spooky Season in July: A Haunted Garage Sale Is Happening in Lubbock

The Fourth of July has come and gone and now we're stuck in the middle of the summer, which can only mean one thing. Spooky season is upon us. You read that right. We have to get ready for Halloween...in July. As someone who loves Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos, which is not Mexican Halloween, it's only right to get the bats, candles and ofrenda ready. Sometimes during spooky season, some things will pile up and they don't fit in well with the rest of the décor. So what can you do? Throw a haunted garage sale. Duh!
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to begin hosting “Food Truck Alley” in the Memorial Civic Center parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Vexus Fiber slowly expanding across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Vexus Fiber provides fiber-based communications= solutions across Texas for residential and business. To see if services are available in your area visit the website. Vexus | Internet, TV, Phone & More (vexusfiber.com)
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

In-kind services training workshops on July 14 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock will host in-kind services training on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The training is open to 501(c) 3 organizations wishing to apply for City of Lubbock in-kind services for special events that occur from October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023. Some of the qualifying factors for special events include: the event must take place within the city limits of Lubbock, be held at a City of Lubbock venue, or on City property, have an estimated attendance of 1,000 people and be open to the public. The training workshops will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center in Meeting Room 110, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The The Door Church
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman among those killed in Gonzalez County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was identified as one of the victims from a crash in Gonzalez County that left four people dead. Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock and an 11 year old girl were killed in when a truck towing a semi-trailer ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up investigation on Tuesday, July 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Major Crash Investigation Unit and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. July 12. The investigation will be in the 2400 block of 34th Street and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock County Commissioners vote to temporarily suspend salary increases

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Commissioners Court voted Monday to temporarily suspend all salary increases until August 22. The suspension applied to all salary increases, except for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s STEP program. The court came to this decision because they needed more time to calculate how...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT: Routine repair work planned for area bridges

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:. Motorists traveling on Loop 289 and I-27, in Lubbock County, and US 87, in Dawson County, over the next few months can expect various main lane closures on several bridges as TxDOT begins work on two routine maintenance projects.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bucketheads shared video of theft, asks help in theft case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Surveillance footage caught two suspects pulling merchandise off store shelves at Bucketheads, a boutique located in the South Plains Mall, on July 8. A police report was filed and said two suspects walked around the store and were seen pulling items off shelves. A customer witnessed...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
rock101lubbock.com

LYLAS Permanent Jewelry is Now Open in Lubbock

Close up of diamond bracelet. LYLAS Permanent Jewelry is now open for business in Lubbock. LYLAS is considered Lubbock’s first permanent jewelry store, built on 20 years of friendship between creators Robin Tabor and Stacy Webb. Here you can select different pieces of jewelry, including bracelets and necklaces, and have them permanently clasped around your neck or wrist. Visit LYLAS Permanent Jewelry store at 12402 off of Slide and check out their Facebook page here.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy