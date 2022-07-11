ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Uber encouraged staff to use 'kill switch' to keep data away from police: Report

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8eDZ_0gbfKlm400

L eaders at Uber encouraged its staff to use a "kill switch" to prevent law enforcement and regulators from accessing sensitive data .

The "kill switch" was one of several details revealed in a trove of 124,000 documents leaked to the Guardian and shared with dozens of newsrooms by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists . This leak, which dealt with the company's conduct between 2013 and 2017, offered an insight into the decisions that company leadership made to expand on a global scale outside Silicon Valley and that lead to one of the "most infamous reckonings in the history of corporate America."

This kill switch was reportedly used in several countries. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick ordered computers in Amsterdam cut off from the company's internal network after learning that authorities had raided the offices there in 2015. "Please hit the kill switch ASAP," Kalanick said in an email, making the devices inaccessible for staff and authorities alike.

ELON MUSK NOTIFIES TWITTER HE IS TERMINATING ACQUISITION

While the switch had previously been reported on , the new leak offered the most comprehensive look at the company's efforts to navigate regulations and continue its expansion worldwide. The kill switch was discussed or involved at least a dozen times in at least six countries over two years, according to documents. The San Francisco office was aware of some of these discussions or involvements, records show.

While Uber was founded in 2008, it came under scrutiny amid its international expansion due to its employment practices. The company was adamant about identifying its employees as full-time contractors, a decision that often put it in contest with employment laws in several countries. As the company continued to expand into additional countries, it faced scrutiny from lawmakers over allegations of drivers sexually assaulting riders. This was followed by anti-Uber protests in France and class-action lawsuits over its contractor status.

Uber also engaged in secret negotiations with political leaders from various countries, from Russia to France. French President Emmanuel Macron, then the economic minister, secretly met with Uber lobbyists and worked with them to change the laws to accommodate their gig-based workers. Uber also worked with multiple Russian oligarchs to push for the Kremlin to allow the company to operate there. Many of the figures involved in these transactions are now being targeted by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Kalanick denies that he "authorized any actions or programs that would obstruct justice in any country" and claimed that the ridesharing company's extensive efforts to expand its markets were "led by over a hundred leaders in dozens of countries around the world and at all times under the direct oversight and with the full approval of Uber's robust legal, policy, and compliance groups."

"We have not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line with our present values," Uber said in a statement released after the leaks. "Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we've done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come." The company gestured to its current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced Kalanick after he stepped down in 2017 amid a series of scandals.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Thousands of leaked Uber documents show extreme steps company allegedly took to expand aggressively

Hundreds of thousands of leaked Uber documents obtained by The Guardian and shared with a consortium of news outlets show how during its most aggressive period of growth, the ride-hailing company reportedly employed secret technology to thwart police investigations, sought favors from high-ranking government officials and even perceived a silver lining in possible violent clashes between its drivers and taxicab operators.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Emmanuel Macron
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#To France#Guardian
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX face $258 billion lawsuit for allegedly running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme

What just happened? Elon Musk and his companies are doubtlessly used to being hit with lawsuits, but this one is probably the largest and perhaps most unusual they've had to deal with. Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are all being sued for $258 billion—not million—over claims they ran a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency Musk has often praised on Twitter.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy