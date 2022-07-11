ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condoleezza Rice joins Rob Walton’s Broncos ownership group

By Sam Robinson
 2 days ago
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has recently joined Rob Walton's ownership group. Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

The group added a big name recently. The Broncos announced former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice is now part of Walton’s ownership group. Rice is a University of Denver alum, receiving two degrees from the university after spending part of her childhood in the city.

We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” the Walton-Penner group said in a statement. “Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Rice, 67, served on the first College Football Playoff committee and was once linked to the Browns’ HC position. The latter connection was quickly dismissed by Rice herself, but she has been involved in the game for a bit. Rice joins Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson as prominent members of Walton’s ownership group. Peyton Manning has also been connected to a role with Walton’s group. The former Broncos quarterback spoke with all four ownership finalists about a role with his former franchise.

Walton’s group is in the process of taking over the Broncos. A vote among the league’s 31 other owners approving the sale is expected to take place this summer.

