WJTV 12

States sending the most people to Mississippi

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Mississippi from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Mississippi.

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#30. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Mississippi in 2019: 290

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Mississippi to Nebraska in 2019: 238

— #31 most common destination from Mississippi

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#29. North Dakota

– Moved from North Dakota to Mississippi in 2019: 291

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from North Dakota

– Moved from Mississippi to North Dakota in 2019: 0

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi in 2019: 292

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Mississippi to Oklahoma in 2019: 271

— #28 most common destination from Mississippi

randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Mississippi in 2019: 298

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Mississippi to Nevada in 2019: 1,861

— #10 most common destination from Mississippi

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#26. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502

— #12 most common destination from Mississippi

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Mississippi in 2019: 406

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Mississippi to Utah in 2019: 168

— #33 most common destination from Mississippi

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#24. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #47 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554

— #18 most common destination from Mississippi

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246

— #30 most common destination from Mississippi

DPPed// Wikimedia

#22. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Mississippi in 2019: 495

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Mississippi to Arizona in 2019: 393

— #26 most common destination from Mississippi

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#21. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Mississippi in 2019: 526

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Mississippi to Washington in 2019: 136

— #34 most common destination from Mississippi

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091

— #8 most common destination from Mississippi

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#19. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Mississippi in 2019: 565

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Mississippi to Oregon in 2019: 10

— #42 most common destination from Mississippi

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#18. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65

— #37 most common destination from Mississippi

Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396

— #25 most common destination from Mississippi

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546

— #19 most common destination from Mississippi

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581

— #17 most common destination from Mississippi

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818

— #14 most common destination from Mississippi

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#12. New York

– Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444

— #23 most common destination from Mississippi

Canva

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413

— #13 most common destination from Mississippi

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,244

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Mississippi to Virginia in 2019: 1,512

— #11 most common destination from Mississippi

Canva

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271

— 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502

— #3 most common destination from Mississippi

Canva

#8. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867

— #9 most common destination from Mississippi

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

– Moved from California to Mississippi in 2019: 3,024

— 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #40 most common destination from California

– Moved from Mississippi to California in 2019: 2,354

— #7 most common destination from Mississippi

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#6. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133

— 5.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765

— #15 most common destination from Mississippi

M Floyd // Flickr

#5. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

— 5.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

— #6 most common destination from Mississippi

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

— #2 most common destination from Mississippi

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572

— #5 most common destination from Mississippi

Imilious // Wikicommons

#2. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— 14.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— #1 most common destination from Mississippi

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#1. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Mississippi in 2019: 9,257

— 15.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Mississippi to Louisiana in 2019: 5,395

— #4 most common destination from Mississippi

Comments / 11

AudreAnna Pulliam
1d ago

I give the people from northern states ONE SUMMER before they decide to move back lol🤦‍♀️🤣 It's hot down here.

Reply
14
Darlene Rosario
1d ago

just as long as you keep democrats from populating our state. :D

Reply(1)
7
