Heat index in Kansas City could reach 105; storms possible later Monday

The weather forecast calls for a high heat index in Kansas City Monday. National Weather Service

The weather forecast for Monday calls for possible storms and a heat index of up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be the most active weather day of the week for Kansas City as a cold front moves through the area, the weather service said.

The cold front will move along and south of Interstate 70.

A storm could develop in the afternoon or evening Monday, the weather service said. If a storm does develop, it could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail the size of quarters.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the 80s, according to the forecast. On Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will increase to the 90s.