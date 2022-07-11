California Rodeo Salinas anticipating 'record crowds' this year. Here's what to expect

Volunteers and maintenance workers are hard at work putting up banners and setting the stages for the 2022 California Rodeo.

Ticket sales are also soaring for the event, which runs July 21-24.

With last minute approval and some pandemic-related modifications, the 2021 Rodeo has a smaller turnout. Rodeo officials say they expect a much bigger turnout this year, which means eventgoers can expect to see more.

"We've been hearing of record crowds at almost all of the rodeos," Marketing Manager Mandy Linquist said. "It's a little bit frantic in here just trying to get the last minute details and everything done. It's a big year; we're very excited."

In addition to the classic horse parade and bull riding, people can expect more food vendors; more carnival rides and games for kids; the return of rodeo clown entertainer CrAsh Cooper; trick riders and roman riding, where performers straddle on two horses — a performance, Linquist says, hasn't been around for a long.

The Rodeo will also feature chuck wagon races, which Linquist says will not be featured in next year's event.

Families and individuals will also have photo opportunities with the cowboy hat mascot and a chance to meet with their favorite performers, bull riders and the winner of the Ms. California Rodeo competition during an autograph party after every performance.

Linquist says the Rodeo is not just about the fun and entertainment but a chance to give back to the community.

The Rodeo's Golden Circle of Champions program gives children in remission from cancer to the Las Vegas Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

"The girl who we sent to the nationals last year, Maddie Owens, she and her family are coming down on Saturday that weekend, so we'll be recognizing her," Linquist said.

Linquist is also hopeful Rodeo officials will be able to engage more nonprofits in the area.

"Last year, we were able to return $375,000 despite having very limited events, but we still gave scholarships; we were able to get people to come out and work," she said. "We usually give out more than $530,000, so we're hoping that number goes back up."

A full event lineup and tickets are available at https://www.carodeo.com/

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: California Rodeo Salinas anticipating 'record crowds' this year. Here's what to expect