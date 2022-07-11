ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Free movie series in MLK Park to start Friday

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MednJ_0gbfJL3V00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bring the whole family downtown to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park this Friday for a free movie, courtesy of Rochester’s Downtown Definitely series.

Attendees of Movies with a Downtown View can bring the kiddos for an 8:45 p.m. showing of Disney’s “Encanto,” with the gates to the park opening at 7 p.m.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, with the first 200 guests receiving free snacks thanks to partnering group Foodlink.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

All movies will be shown with open captioning, and an ASL interpreter will be present for any announcements or giveaways.

There will be activities for children available through the Rochester Latino Theater Company, as well as a children’s sing-a-long before the start of the movie.

To learn more about and see a full lineup of this summer’s events offered through the Downtown Definitely series, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdkx.com

Free, Free, Free! Movies With A Downtown View

Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage coming to Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage is coming to the Kodak Center on Wednesday, October 12, at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15. Tickets start at $35.50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. online here and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office (open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.).
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lineup announced for 11th edition of Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival have announced the full lineup for the 11th annual event. There will be more than 500 shows at more than 30 venues in the city. Guests will enjoy everything from comedy, dance, kids’ fringe, and multidisciplinary shows, to music, spoken...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Wayne County historical museum to offer free admission weekend

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Museum of Wayne County History will be offering free admission Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 in honor of the Lyons Peppermint Days. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the museum has three separate levels and a jail to explore. Additionally, there is a two-story carriage house full of history to explore. The current main exhibit, “Remembering our Ladies,” focuses on women’s history in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
News 8 WROC

Victor Music and Food Festival announced for August

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Music & Food Festival announced the return of the event this summer on August 13. Officials said the event is free and will feature food trucks, such as Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, Roll’n Deep, and Two Guys. Beer and beverage tents are also available.
VICTOR, NY
News 8 WROC

Take a guided paddle down the Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — See the Genesee River from a different point of view this Sunday during this summer’s second guided paddle tour down the waterway. Held by Genesee RiverWatch and the Genesee Waterways Center, paddlers 10 and up are welcome to explore the “wilderness in a city” on the upcoming tour starting and ending on Petten Street’s dock.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Second baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A baby giraffe was born at the Seneca Park Zoo Tuesday, the second born at the zoo since April. The newest giraffe is the first calf of Kipenzi, one of the zoo’s two female giraffes. The other, Iggy, gave birth to a male named Olmstead on April 22. He was the […]
SENECA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Mlk#Food And Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WHEC TV-10

South Wedge restaurant hosts pride party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's pride month in the city of Rochester. The south wedge restaurant "Crisp" held a gay pride party on Saturday. There were drink specials, costume contests, giveaways, and karaoke. "Crisp" just opened up a few months ago, and the owners say this is a good way for people in the community to get to know who they are.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Another Country Legend Is Now Coming To Del Lago This Summer

Country fans are going to be excited to see who else is coming to Central New York this summer. Del Lago Resort and Casino is proud to welcome multi-Grammy nominated artist Martina McBride to The Vine. She'll be taking the stage as part of her summer tour on Friday, August 12th at 8:00pm.
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili CSD to host job fair Thursday

GATES CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gates Chili Central School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open positions include school aides, teacher aides, bus drivers and attendants, cleaners, cafeteria monitors, and food service helpers.
GATES, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Luxurious Picnics Offered Across New York State

There are backyard picnics and then there are luxurious backyard picnics. The summer of 2022 is well underway and if you are looking to step up the fun and make things a little more fancy, there are plenty of options from Buffalo to Rochester and beyond to help make your party elite.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Iglesia basketball camp working to bring Rochester community together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Iglesia basketball camp have been working hard at North Village Park to strengthen the community — one shot at a time. The camp focuses on young people with local law enforcement agencies through a love for sports and to teach them the fundamentals not only of basketball, but also the fundamentals of basic life skills like communication and working together.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy