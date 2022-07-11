One injured saving children from morning house fire
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a...www.wlfi.com
This young man saved my niece and her best friend and her best friends entire family.They were all asleep. The pizza boy was driving by and went in to save all of them. He saved a baby jumping out of a 2and story window. We will see to it that he will be rewarded!!!! HE IS A HERO TO OUR FAMILIES 💯💯💯PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM.
