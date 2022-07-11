ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Houston, Madison and Walker Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100-103. Overnight temperature will only recover to the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, especially over the urban landscapes. * WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County and Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days in a row of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees are expected with minimal overnight relief.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Taylor County in northern West Virginia North central Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northeastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shinnston, or 8 miles northeast of Clarksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Grafton, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Lumberport, Anmoore, Enterprise, Flemington, Moatsville, Rosemont, Knottsville, Meadland, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, McGee, Meadowbrook and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 119 and 128. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 77 and 79, and between mile markers 81 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson, northern Madison, Cook, central Berrien, west central Lanier, Lowndes, eastern Thomas, Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 215 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quitman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Valdosta, Lake Park, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Ray City, Lenox, Alapaha, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside, Remerton, Dasher, Morven and Berlin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hertford; Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Northampton and northwestern Hertford Counties through 230 PM EDT At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seaboard, or 10 miles east of Garysburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Conway around 200 PM EDT. Chowan University around 220 PM EDT. Murfreesboro around 225 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Milwaukee, Pendleton, Potecasi, Menola, Lasker, Jackson, Boones Crossroads, Pleasant Grove, George and Severn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARENDON AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Alcolu, or 7 miles northwest of Manning, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Pinewood, Paxville, Rimini, Davis Station, Brogdon, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 109 and 128. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Otsego, northern Delaware and east central Chenango Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbertsville, or 10 miles southeast of Norwich, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Otego, Morris and Hobart. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 12 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Custer and north central Fall River Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1216 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Dewey to 2 miles southeast of Argyle. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Gap, Pringle, Argyle, Wind Cave National Park, Cold Brook Reservoir, Buffalo Corrals and southeastern Custer State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARENDON AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Alcolu, or 7 miles northwest of Manning, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Pinewood, Paxville, Rimini, Davis Station, Brogdon, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 109 and 128. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rain can be expected due to the slow movement of this storm. Prolonged heavy rain will result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks and streams. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Franklin; Halifax; Nash; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Warren, north central Nash, west central Halifax and northeastern Franklin Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Castalia, Centerville, Arcola and Aventon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southeastern Liberty and southwestern Leon Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles west of Crawfordville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midway, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Sopchoppy, Telogia, East Camp, Lake Talquin, Jewel Fire Tower, Brown House, Andrew, Arran, Hilliardville, Sanborn, Tully, Fort Braden, Clio, Owens Bridge, Poplar Camp, Smith Creek and Medart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesapeake; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of , the western City of Chesapeake, the south central City of Portsmouth and the southeastern City of Suffolk through 300 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corapeake, or 8 miles south of Downtown Suffolk, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bowers Hill around 250 PM EDT. Deep Creek around 255 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Suffolk Airport, Herberts Corner, Saunders, Nurney and Chesapeake Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SUFFOLK, VA

