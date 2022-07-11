Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson, northern Madison, Cook, central Berrien, west central Lanier, Lowndes, eastern Thomas, Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 215 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quitman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Valdosta, Lake Park, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Ray City, Lenox, Alapaha, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside, Remerton, Dasher, Morven and Berlin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0