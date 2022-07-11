ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Darlington, Florence by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARENDON AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Alcolu, or 7 miles northwest of Manning, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Pinewood, Paxville, Rimini, Davis Station, Brogdon, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 109 and 128. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARENDON AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Calhoun, west central Clarendon and southwestern Sumter Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poinsett State Park, or 16 miles southwest of South Sumter, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, South Sumter, Mulberry, Alcolu, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Pinewood, Paxville, Cane Savannah, Rimini, Fort Motte, Brogdon, Lakewood, Privateer, East Sumter, Lone Star and Low Falls Landing. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 119 and 123. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

