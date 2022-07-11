Flood Warning issued for Darlington, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Calhoun, west central Clarendon and southwestern Sumter Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poinsett State Park, or 16 miles southwest of South Sumter, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, South Sumter, Mulberry, Alcolu, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Pinewood, Paxville, Cane Savannah, Rimini, Fort Motte, Brogdon, Lakewood, Privateer, East Sumter, Lone Star and Low Falls Landing. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 119 and 123. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
