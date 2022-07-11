Flood Warning issued for Darlington, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARENDON AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Alcolu, or 7 miles northwest of Manning, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, South Sumter, Summerton, Alcolu, Pinewood, Paxville, Rimini, Davis Station, Brogdon, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 109 and 128. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO