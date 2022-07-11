Award-winning entertainer Reba McEntire announced her fall arena tour "Reba: Live in Concert," which kicks off on Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 17-city tour will include stops in Ohio and surrounding states and will feature special guest Terri Clark.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in a statement. “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. Dedicated Reba fans can access a special fan pre-sale on July 12 at 10 a.m. by signing up for McEntire's email list. Fans must sign up by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 11 to receive the presale code.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday at 10 p.m. EST through the Citi Entertainment program.

For more pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com .

Entertainment: Cincinnati concert announcements, tickets on sale this week

What's poppin'?: Apparently, Jack Harlow's new concert date in Cincinnati

Reba: Live in Concert 2022 dates near Cincinnati

October 20: Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum.

November 4: Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena.

November 5: Indianapolis, Indiana at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Who is Reba McEntire?

Reba McEntire is an entertainment mogul and become a household name through a successful career across music, television, film, theater and retail.

She's a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl and has won 16 Academy of Country Music awards, 15 American Music awards, nine People’s Choice awards, six Country Music Association awards, three Grammy awards, a Gospel Music Association Dove award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reba McEntire announces fall tour with dates in Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana