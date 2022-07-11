ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Letters: Something smells fishy about Sittenfeld prosecution

By Letters to the editor
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NRGa_0gbfIhJa00

I am puzzled by the P.G. Sittenfeld prosecution and conviction . Perhaps the ones who delivered the so-called bribes to Sittenfeld need to be prosecuted just as Sittenfeld was prosecuted for accepting their bribes. It's time to reconsider the legality of entrapment.

My reading of the testimony reveals that Sittenfeld was in full support of the specified real estate development regardless of the money offered by the bribers to his PAC. You can't bribe someone to take an action when the person has already committed to that action.

In this case, the federal prosecutors went after the "small fry" municipal politician for a rather small amount of money given to his PAC, not to him personally. The prosecutors appear to be holding off their prosecution of the "big fry" million-dollar bribes of Ohio legislators, including Larry Householder for the huge bribes in the First Energy case.

Quite a few things smell fishy about the Sittenfeld prosecution. I believe the motives and behaviors of the Sittenfeld prosecutors need to be investigated.

Richard Asimus, College Hill

More: Editorial: Sittenfeld trial exposed ugly underbelly of Cincinnati politics

Sittenfeld targeted as sacrificial lamb

I am very, very sad. I am very sorry that public service has now lost P.G. Sittenfeld.

I do not know if this is accurate, but it seems that many "in the know" are recognizing how thoroughly normalized these "mutually beneficial relationships" between elected officials and developers have been in Cincinnati. No one "in the know" seems to have any doubt that this has been the "modus operandi" in this city for many years.

What I really want to know is who decided to choose Sittenfeld as the "sacrificial lamb" to break open and expose this "modus operandi" that has been acceptable in Cincinnati and much of Ohio? With all the FBI ought to be looking into, who and what got them to make Sittenfeld the target of so much attention?

I hope that if indeed this case sets a "new bar," there will be no delay in the same diligence being applied to Gov. Mike DeWine and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and so many others.

Julie Murray, Clifton Heights

More: P.G. Sittenfeld trial verdict: Former Mayor John Cranley, others react

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Letters: Something smells fishy about Sittenfeld prosecution

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Former council member Dennard released from federal prison early

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard is now home after serving less than a year in federal prison. Dennard is now beginning her three-year probation while living with her mother. The FBI arrested Dennard in February 2020 for accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A look at police reform in two Ohio cities

OHIO — Any city contending with the challenges of police reform has its story, a key moment or a tragedy that signaled the urgency for needed change. In Cleveland, it was in 2014 when 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed by police while playing with a toy gun. In Cincinnati, it was more than 20 years ago when police killed 19-year-old Timothy Thomas.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Recent violence at The Banks raises safety concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second weekend in a row, social media and video evidence are putting the spotlight on The Banks, and not in the right way. The man who shot the video seen in the player above says it was peaceful at the Banks last Saturday until about 2 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit against robocall companies alleging 'massive' scheme

WYSO Morning News Update for July 11, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Abortion rights advocates say they are hearing desperate stories. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Abortion providers in Ohio say they are hearing from pregnant people who are desperate now that the state’s six-week abortion ban is in place. The providers say they’ve been assisting people seeking abortions with information and links to financial assistance so they could receive abortion services in neighboring states. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Julie Murray
Person
Mike Dewine
meigsindypress.com

Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio’s Rare Second Primary

Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio’s Rare Second Primary. A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early. They’ll select candidates for the Ohio House and Senate that they want to move on to November’s general election. Because of ongoing litigation over redistricting, those state legislative races were not included in the May primary.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Sherrod Brown: A victory for Ohio's retirees

More than a million workers and retirees across the country are part of the multi-employer pension system. In recent years, this system has been severely underfunded, threatening the pensions of truck drivers, carpenters, bakers, and others who worked hard all their lives and gave up raises at the bargaining table in order to put that money toward retirement for themselves and their families.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Fbi#College Hill
police1.com

Youngest police chief ever? 21-year-old to lead Ohio department

NEW ATHENS, Ohio — Sabin Ward, 21, is now perhaps the youngest police chief ever in the state of Ohio – and maybe even in the country, The Intelligencer reported. Ward, who was sworn-in Friday to lead the New Athens police force, was eager to begin his first shift after the ceremony.
NEW ATHENS, OH
WLWT 5

Proposed bill would allow Ohioans to sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker is looking to level the playing field when it comes to the cost of a pregnancy. A new state senate bill introduced by Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) would allow pregnant women to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy. Above...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WTVQ

New state laws take effect on Thursday in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the State, the Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most will take effect on Thursday. The State says under the new laws fentanyl dealers and porch pirates will face tougher penalties, the rules for public assistance are changing, and local school boards will be required to hold a public comment period.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday. Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never...
700WLW

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy