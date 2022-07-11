Letters: Something smells fishy about Sittenfeld prosecution

I am puzzled by the P.G. Sittenfeld prosecution and conviction . Perhaps the ones who delivered the so-called bribes to Sittenfeld need to be prosecuted just as Sittenfeld was prosecuted for accepting their bribes. It's time to reconsider the legality of entrapment.

My reading of the testimony reveals that Sittenfeld was in full support of the specified real estate development regardless of the money offered by the bribers to his PAC. You can't bribe someone to take an action when the person has already committed to that action.

In this case, the federal prosecutors went after the "small fry" municipal politician for a rather small amount of money given to his PAC, not to him personally. The prosecutors appear to be holding off their prosecution of the "big fry" million-dollar bribes of Ohio legislators, including Larry Householder for the huge bribes in the First Energy case.

Quite a few things smell fishy about the Sittenfeld prosecution. I believe the motives and behaviors of the Sittenfeld prosecutors need to be investigated.

Richard Asimus, College Hill

Sittenfeld targeted as sacrificial lamb

I am very, very sad. I am very sorry that public service has now lost P.G. Sittenfeld.

I do not know if this is accurate, but it seems that many "in the know" are recognizing how thoroughly normalized these "mutually beneficial relationships" between elected officials and developers have been in Cincinnati. No one "in the know" seems to have any doubt that this has been the "modus operandi" in this city for many years.

What I really want to know is who decided to choose Sittenfeld as the "sacrificial lamb" to break open and expose this "modus operandi" that has been acceptable in Cincinnati and much of Ohio? With all the FBI ought to be looking into, who and what got them to make Sittenfeld the target of so much attention?

I hope that if indeed this case sets a "new bar," there will be no delay in the same diligence being applied to Gov. Mike DeWine and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and so many others.

Julie Murray, Clifton Heights

