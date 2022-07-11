ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Hazardous weather outlook with extreme heat, potential severe weather for Shreveport

By Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7nhx_0gbfIgQr00

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of Northwest Louisiana for the week.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s  with feels like temperatures expected to near or possibly exceed 105 degrees.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon across the region, near a weak surface front and associated upper-level disturbance. These storms are capable of producing locally gusty or damaging winds will be possible, before diminishing during the evening.

Slightly cooler temperatures will follow this weak frontal passage Thursday through next weekend, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms still possible Thursday afternoon near the weak frontal boundary.

High heat and humidity values will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

More: Important to encourage water safety this summer

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Hazardous weather outlook with extreme heat, potential severe weather for Shreveport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Another week of intense heat on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had to deal with just scorching heat, especially on Saturday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more scorching temperatures as we are tracking highs the first half of the week that will be right around the 100 degree mark. Later Wednesday through Thursday we are expecting a weak front that will be moving through the region bringing some showers and thunderstorms that will help to cool us down slightly Thursday. Friday and the weekend though are looking very toasty once again with highs that will be right around the 100 degree mark. We are also keeping our eye on the potential for some quick tropical development in the Gulf later this week. It doesn’t appear that will see anything too strong, but along the edge of the front we could see a quick spin-up before the end of the week into a weak tropical system near New Orleans.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LDWF schedules drawdown for Lake Bistineau

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of reducing the further expansion of giant salvinia. The drawdown will additionally benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount of organic matter on...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

DOTD addresses traffic hazards on interstate bridges in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Trash and debris seem to continuously pile up along interstates in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials say it’s a collective effort, working closely with city and parish entities, to keep the roads clean. Carolyn Distefano lives in Shreveport. She says...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
KTAL

NPSO: Archeologist dies in Kisatchie National Forest

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the Shreveport Cultural Resource Analyst who died from a possible heat stroke on her first day on the job in the Kisatchie National Forest Monday. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, of Longview, Texas, was working...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Woman dies from apparent heat related illness on first day of job in Kisatchie

A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical event Monday afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest-Kisatchie District. NPSO deputies, Fire Protection District #4 First Responders, US Forest Service Rangers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded at 2:14 p.m.to NATCOM 911 Center...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Daily COVID-19 cases increasing due to omicron subvariant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - CDC reports show the new daily average for COVID-19 cases in the United States is more than 100,000. However, the number of cases could actually be higher due to unreported at-home tests. Cases are climbing as a new subvariant of omicron begins to surface. Omicron BA.5...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

New jobs coming: Work begins on new sawmill in Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards joined local leaders in Plain Dealing Monday morning for the groundbreaking of a new sawmill that promises to bring hundreds of jobs to northwest Louisiana. The ceremony marked the start of a $110 million construction project to build the Teal...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Heat#Thunderstorms#Outlook#Shreveport Times
westcentralsbest.com

Missing in Shreveport. Have you seen them?

SHREVEPORT, La. – There’s still been no information on the whereabouts of four Shreveport residents reported missing over the past few months. And Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding them. SPD recently posted information about the three missing women and one man on its Facebook to get the word out again. One of the four has been missing for almost a year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
point2homes.com

105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Killed on Cross Lake Named

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the man killed on Cross Lake on Sunday. Elvis Earl Edwards, 51, of the 6700 block of Broadacres Road in Shreveport was jet-skiing Sunday when he was thrown into the water of the lake just before 5PM. Edwards was declared dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy