Tioga County, PA

Tioga County man shot and killed his father in Pa., state police say

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
The Leader
The Leader
 4 days ago
A 28-year-old man was charged Saturday morning with criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing his estranged father in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

At 8:47 a.m. July 9, state police say they received a phone call from Zackery McCoon, who said he had shot his father, Trevor McCoon, 49, after Trevor McCoon entered his home on Route 6 and charged at him.

State police arrived at the scene moments later and met Zackery McCoon as he was exiting the residence.

Police say he complied with all verbal commands and was placed into custody. Troopers then cleared the residence and attempted to render aid to the victim.

Zackery McCoon was arraigned Saturday in Mansfield Town Court and is currently held at Tioga County Jail without bail, according to Mansfield-based Pennsylvania State Police. He will return to Mansfield Town Court, but police say no date has been set.

A media release from Pennsylvania State Police said due to the nature of the case and the need to maintain "the integrity of the investigation," they will not provide further details at this time.

