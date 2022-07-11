ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Pilot severely burned after plane catches fire at Linden Municipal Airport

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago

LINDEN – A 40-year-old Brooklyn man suffered serious burns to his arms and lower body Sunday after the airplane he was piloting on the taxiway at Linden Municipal Airport became engulfed in flames.

The man was taken to the burn center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, police said.

Around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Linden Emergency Dispatch was notified of a plane on fire at the Linden Municipal Airport, 1101 W. Edgar Road, police said.

When emergency personnel arrived, they quickly located a 2003 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft engulfed in flames on the taxiway, police said, and the fire was quickly extinguished by Linden Fire Department personnel.

The sole occupant of the plane, the Brooklyn man, exited the plane before emergency personnel arrived, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, New Jersey State Fire Marshall's Office, Union County Arson Investigation Team, Union County Hazmat, and Linden Fire Department, police said.

