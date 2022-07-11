ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Voters in Clinton will decide Tuesday whether to increase restaurant tax for rec upgrades

By ROSS REILY, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

Nearly 90 cities in Mississippi use an added 2% tax on restaurant tabs to help fund recreation facilities and tourism.

Clinton hopes to be one of those following a vote Tuesday.

With approval from the Mississippi Legislature, Clinton will hold an election Tuesday needing 60% of the vote for approval.

The money would go toward improving existing facilities and fields, creating walking and biking trails, purchasing new playground equipment, improving lighting at fields and parks, improving or building bathrooms and pavilions, constructing new or improving existing concession stands, adding more tennis and pickleball courts and more.

Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher said he has long wanted to push more money toward recreational facilities, but being adjacent to Jackson has made crime more of a priority.

“The reason we don’t have it is that we don’t have the money for it,” Fisher said. “Our $17 million budget is used as efficiently as we possibly can. We use a lot for public safety – adding 30 slots to our public safety and adding a full-time judge significantly adds to the budget, but we feel like those expenditures are going to the right places”

Fisher said Clinton has also recently increased its street paving budget to $1.3 million.

“And, frankly, if I had $100,000 extra in the next budget, I would put it toward police officers,” Fisher said. “The reality of crime in Jackson as one of if not the most violent cities in America is the just the world we live in.”

Having said that, Fisher said Clinton needs to upgrade its recreational facilities and thinks the 2% tax is a way to meet those needs.

“People, and rightfully so, are only wanting upgrades and improvements in recreational facilities and quality-of-life opportunities,” Fisher said. “We are in competition with other communities whether you want to think about it or not. People go to other places and see stuff, and when they come back, they wonder why we don’t have that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mg3BT_0gbfIMyR00

If the measure passes at the polls Tuesday, Fisher says every Metro city except Madison will have some type of restaurant tax to help fund recreational facilities.

“Any time you do something with parks and recreation, it gets very expensive and can take away from something else,” Fisher said. “In many cases, 50% matches are required when trying to get a grant for things.”

Fisher hopes to raise about $1 million a year with the tax. If the city can raise money through matching grants, that could be nearly $2 million annually.

“The trail built near Arrow Drive cost $750,000, and that was without lights,” Fisher said. “Half of that for matching purposes is $325,000. So we really can’t do those types of things without having a consistent source of money.”

If approved, by voters, the tax will expire in four years. At that point, Clinton could have another vote to continue the tax for the funding.

“I think that is great because if the government keeps its word and does what it says, then I believe people will continue to pass it,” Fisher said. “If the government doesn’t keep its word and uses the money for other sources, people have a right to vote it out. It can’t get any fairer than that."

If approved, the additional 2% tax is only for meals purchased from restaurants in Clinton. The sales tax for groceries, clothing and other goods will remain at 7%.

"To be safe, we will wait a year before spending anything to assure we know the correct amount," Fisher said. "Then we will begin the grant process to double the amount collected from the 2%. While we are collecting the additional 2% money during the first year, we will be meeting with groups of interested citizens for community input. This process will determine the types of projects we will construct."

Jackson, MS
Government
