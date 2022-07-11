ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators GM says Filip Forsberg's legacy in Nashville is still in progress

By Emma Healy, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8Ts5_0gbfID1u00

Filip Forsberg hasn't hit his ceiling yet.

The Nashville Predators re-signed Forsberg on Monday to an eight-year, $65 million contract after his record-breaking 2021-22 season, and the Predators think he's still got a long way to go.

"We believe that Filip, like Pekka Rinne before him and like our captain, Roman Josi, is doing now, will write a legacy with the Predators that fans will remember forever," Predators general manager David Poile said in a statement Monday morning.

FRANCHISE'S FUTURE: Analyzing every Nashville Predators selection in 2022 NHL draft

FIRST-ROUNDER: Nashville Predators select Joakim Kemell with No. 17 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Forsberg, 27, has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Nashville, and he holds the franchise record for career goals with 220. He recorded his best statistical season this year, recording career highs in goals (42), assists (42), and points (84) across 69 games.

"My fianceé Erin and I love Nashville, but we also strongly believe in the future of our team and know we can accomplish big things moving forward," Forsberg said in the statement.

Forsberg's new contract runs through the 2029-30 season with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

"As one of the best offensive players in our history, we are thrilled to have Filip as part of our team for the next eight seasons," Poile said in the statement. "His talent, competitiveness and leadership are critical to our future as we continue to strive for our goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Predators GM says Filip Forsberg's legacy in Nashville is still in progress

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Predators, Oilers, Wild make early moves to close gap on Avs

Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators. The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado. “We did get beat by Colorado, the team that won the Stanley Cup, so that’s in our conference — that’s our measuring stick,” general manager David Poile said Monday. “No false illusions: We have still a ways to go, but I do feel today that a year older for a lot of the younger players and adding McDonagh, I think we’re going in the right direction.” Nashville is not the only team with that measuring stick in mind. The Edmonton Oilers, swept by the Avalanche in the conference final, Minnesota Wild and others around the West are chasing the champs by making moves even before free agency begins.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings expected to sign Andrew Copp to multi-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets selected Copp with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. Copp broke into the NHL as a bottom-six checking forward for the Jets in 2015-16, scoring 13 points over the course of 77 games. The COVID-19-shortened 2021 season represented a breakout for Copp, as...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

New Contract in Hand, Forsberg Sets Sights on Winning Cup with Predators

Franchise's All-Time Goals Leader Talks Future in Nashville After Inking Long-Term Deal. After months of negotiations, and just two days before the start of NHL Free Agency, Filip Forsberg put pen to paper on a $68 million deal that will keep Nashville's all-time leading goal-scorer in Gold and Navy through the 2029-30 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Class Recap

The Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft class is classic Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings’ general manager has developed a reputation for inscrutability, and that was on full display on July 7 and 8. Most, if not all, of the team’s selections were considered “off-the-board” by most and has led to tons of evaluators poking holes in Detroit’s draft class. Here’s hoping that Yzerman and the Red Wings’ amateur scouting staff have found some diamonds in the rough once again.
DETROIT, MI
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy