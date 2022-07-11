Filip Forsberg hasn't hit his ceiling yet.

The Nashville Predators re-signed Forsberg on Monday to an eight-year, $65 million contract after his record-breaking 2021-22 season, and the Predators think he's still got a long way to go.

"We believe that Filip, like Pekka Rinne before him and like our captain, Roman Josi, is doing now, will write a legacy with the Predators that fans will remember forever," Predators general manager David Poile said in a statement Monday morning.

Forsberg, 27, has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Nashville, and he holds the franchise record for career goals with 220. He recorded his best statistical season this year, recording career highs in goals (42), assists (42), and points (84) across 69 games.

"My fianceé Erin and I love Nashville, but we also strongly believe in the future of our team and know we can accomplish big things moving forward," Forsberg said in the statement.

Forsberg's new contract runs through the 2029-30 season with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

"As one of the best offensive players in our history, we are thrilled to have Filip as part of our team for the next eight seasons," Poile said in the statement. "His talent, competitiveness and leadership are critical to our future as we continue to strive for our goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Predators GM says Filip Forsberg's legacy in Nashville is still in progress