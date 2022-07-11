ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Maguire Talks About Erik Ten Hag's Impact As Manchester United Manager So Far

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Harry Maguire has been speaking to Manchester United's club media about the arrival of Erik Ten Hag as manager so far on the same day that the Dutch boss sung the praises of Maguire as the club captain.

Maguire was a player that was subject to a lot of criticism last season for poor performances and showing a lack of leadership qualities as the clubs captain.

The English international is a defender that posses quality undoubtedly, however has struggled to show it on a consistent basis so far since arriving from Leicester City.

Maguire moved to Old Trafford a couple of seasons ago for a fee of around £80million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pC3La_0gbfI2PA00

IMAGO / PA Images

The English international is another player set to get a clean slate under Ten Hag and will want to step up and prove himself under the new manager.

Maguire spoke to United's club media to talk about the Dutch manager's impact since arriving at the club so far.

Maguire started with "He has high demands and it’s demands we look forward to and we’re willing to take on and learn and improve.

I’m sure he’ll [Erik ten Hag] have a big impact at this club and, like I said, we’re all looking forward to working under him and we look forward to what the future brings."

Maguire then concluded by saying "He's [Erik ten Hag] been brilliant this first week. I’m looking forward to the rest of pre season and then the start of the season."

