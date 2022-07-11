ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Daily News

TikTok Orbeez Challenge makes its way to Aquidneck Island and arrests pile up

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHGAV_0gbfHy6u00

A social media trend encouraging participants to shoot gel water beads at passersby has been linked to the recent arrest of two men in Middletown, but this is not the first incident involving gel guns to take place on Aquidneck Island.

The Middletown Police Department arrested men from Tiverton and Warren, both 29, for allegedly shooting water absorbing gel beads at a Middletown patrol officer with a “Splat Gel Gun” from their moving vehicle.

The Tiverton resident, identified as the passenger of the vehicle, was issued four felony charges: discharge of a firearm, assault of police officer, felony assault by use of device similar in appearance to a firearm and felony conspiracy, and was released after posting a $40,000 bail with surety. The Warren man identified as the driver was charged with the same four felonies and an additional misdemeanor DUI charge.

Police said the officer who was struck was treated and released from Newport Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of being struck with the pellets.

This is the first arrest to take place in Middletown to be attributed to the "Orbeez Challenge," a trend that started gaining traction on the video sharing social media platform TikTok in April where participants would use airsoft guns to shoot water gel beads at friends and strangers.

“We have had a few incidents but nothing that would be considered a prevalent or major ongoing issue,” Middletown Police Captain Michael Faria said via email.

Orbeez Challenge:What we know about gel blaster toy guns and TikTok's new Orbeez Challenge

Arrests adding up in Newport

In the neighboring city of Newport, however, the trend has resulted in a fair share of arrests. Since May 1, the Newport Police Department has logged at least 11 incidents involving water bead guns, eight of which resulted in arrests, although Lt. April Amaral said there could be more that have yet to be entered following the city’s continued computer system issues.

Unlike in Middletown, however, the city lodged misdemeanor charges against those arrested. On May 10, two 20-year-olds were arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and conspiracy. The other five arrests were juveniles shooting at cars or school buses.

On May 25, Newport Police Department published a press release on the “Orbeez Challenge,” warning residents that the act of shooting Orbeez could result in an arrest or fine. The release cited municipal laws prohibiting the use, sale and discharge of air-propelled or spring-propelled guns in the city, as well as state laws against simple assault and disorderly conduct, as potential charges faced by those who engage in the activity.

Amaral said she is unaware as to whether retailers in the area who might sell water bead guns have been made aware of the issue and Faria said Middletown has not reached out to its local retailers either.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Aquidneck Island#Guns#Tiktok#Tiktok Orbeez Challenge#Newport Hospital#Middletown Police
1420 WBSM

Arrest Made in Second New Bedford Cold Case Rape

NEW BEDFORD — An arrest has been made after another cold case rape in New Bedford was solved with rape kit DNA testing, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office said 28-year-old New Bedford man Dylan Ponte has been arrested and charged in connection to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

RI Man Charged With Shooting At Police Officers Sentenced to Prison

A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a shootout with police officers in Attleboro, Massachusetts which happened after the officers responded to a call about a break-in at a church in 2018. Eric Lindsey, 45, of Coventry, Rhode Island, pleaded...
ATTLEBORO, MA
newbedfordguide.com

29-year-old New Bedford man convicted of 2015 Rivet Street murder

“A 29-year-old New Bedford man was convicted last Friday of Second Degree Murder in connection to the. August 2, 2015 shooting death of Jeffrey Silvia, Jr. , Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Michael Sousa was convicted by a jury of his peers in Fall River Superior...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown police look to identify 2 people, car involved in crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in North Kingstown are looking to identify two people and a car involved in a crash. The department posted photos on social media Tuesday of a black Volvo sedan and the suspected people involved. Police believe the car struck a light post on...
ABC6.com

Man grazed by bullet in downtown Providence Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon. Shots rang out just before 2 p.m. in front of the Renaissance Hotel on a busy day in the city. One person was grazed by a bullet. Police said they believe both the suspect...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy