Justice Department in Akron to aid in conversations on Jayland Walker case; curfew changes

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A team from the U.S. Department of Justice is in Akron and working with city officials to help foster communication on issues tied to the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron police.

That information came out Monday in the first of planned daily videoconference media briefings by Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett over the Walker shooting and subsequent protests.

"They [DOJ] plan on being here for a while," Horrigan said. "We certainly appreciate all of the help they have been able to provide."

Jayland Walker protest curfew hours change

Horrigan also announced that the city's nightly curfew, put in place because of sometimes violent nighttime protests that involved police using force and tear gas on people, is being adjusted to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday; the previous curfew was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The mayor said the change reflects protesters being peaceful in recent days, as well as trying to help downtown businesses and prevent them from having to close early.

The city announced www.akronupdates.com would be its incident website, acting as a hub to provide information on the Jayland Walker shooting.

In a related development, the Akron Canton Barristers Association , a group made up of predominantly Black attorneys and judges, on Monday issued a statement urging people to be patient in the wake of the turmoil related to Walker's shooting and other recent violent deaths in the city.

Justice Department to help Akron city, groups talk

Akron government officials are working with the Department of Justice to facilitate a meeting with people and groups organizing the ongoing protests, Horrigan said. No meetings have been announced. The first DOJ team to arrive in Akron rotated out, with replacement team members now here, according to the mayor.

The Department of Justice's community resources division approached the city early on in the aftermath of the Walker shooting "about helping bridge some of the divide in the communication between groups that have questions about city government, policing procedures, all of that," Horrigan said. "I think they have been a very valued and trusted source on the ground to help facilitate some of those conversations."

Horrigan said he is "certainly willing to have conversations with those groups under an auspice of the DOJ so they can help facilitate some understanding at a table so we can continue to move forward."

Mayor of Akron won't unilaterally agree to demands after Jayland Walker shooting

Horrigan said he received a certified letter over the weekend from The Freedom BLOC (Black Led Organizing Collaborative), a group that has helped organize protests, and a list of demands. He said a response was prepared, but he was not sure if it had been sent out before the news conference.

"I am certainly willing to meet with any group to talk about some of their concerns," he said. "But I'm not going to unilaterally agree to demands before a meeting."

Spokespeople for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond Monday to questions about what its Community Relations Services division is providing in Akron.

But its website shows the federal department has more than a dozen Community Relations Services (CRS) offices across the country. Akron is served by a regional office in Chicago.

CRS, the website says, is "America's Peacemaker" and works to improve communication and understanding in communities facing conflict.

Federal officials from these offices work with local officials, community leaders, law enforcement, civil rights activists and others. Among other things, CRS host meetings, identifies underlying problems, provides information about best practices and acts as a third party in any mediation.

Mayor, chief in Akron cover multiple topics in news conference

Monday's city news conference touched on several topics, including the Friday night shooting death of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert.

Horrigan, Mylett and pastors Friday night, in the immediate aftermath of the girl's death, asked protesters for a break of at least 48 hours in additional protests to help reduce tension and emotions in the city. The girl's death and that of Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, at the same family event remained unsolved as of Monday. Officials have said the deaths do not appear to be connected to the Walker protests.

"It doesn't need to be 48 hours. It could be 72, 100," Horrigan said Monday. "I know there is a level of tension out there that we certainly recognize. But I've also supported those efforts for people to be able to demonstrate. ... I think it does involve some hard conversations on both sides, and we're willing to meet and talk on those."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3FUm_0gbfHua000

Police names to remain sealed in Jayland Walker shooting death

No names of officers involved in the shooting will be released until the investigation ends and a grand jury concludes its work, Mylett said.

Because of misinformation being spread, there have been threats made against Akron officers who were not part of the Walker shooting, the chief said.

"Those threats are out there and they are real," Horrigan said.

"The challenge right now is, there have been bounties placed on police officers' heads," Mylett said. "The level of aggression against police officers, across the board but particularly against the officers involved in the shooting — we have a duty to protect the community, to serve the community, but we also have a duty and responsibility to protect our officers and their families."

Credible threats exist, Akron police chief says

Mylett said the department is working with the FBI, and that there are "credible threats" in Akron and elsewhere in the nation. He did not get into specifics.

"The threats still exist, and they are credible. We need to take precautions not only as a police department but as a community during demonstrations," Mylett said.

The mayor and police chief said they and others are reviewing police department policies and procedures in the aftermath of the Walker shooting.

"We are always looking at our policies. We are always looking at best practices," Mylett said. "We are going to examine what happened here, and if there are adjustments we need to make we will make them."

News conferences to continue daily in Akron

Horrigan and Mylett are hosting daily media briefings via Zoom amid continuing protests over the fatal shooting by police of Walker .

A city statement said the briefings are meant to "provide timely and consistent safety updates, and more quickly relay information to both the public and the press."

Monday, Horrigan and Mylett made opening statements and then took written questions from media members who logged in to the invitation-only teleconference.

Each briefing, at 11 a.m. daily, will be recorded and be available on the city’s YouTube page, YouTube.com/AkronOhio . The briefings are also livestreamed. The city said there will not be a briefing Wednesday "in order to respect a city-wide day of mourning for the memorial service of Jayland Walker."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Justice Department in Akron to aid in conversations on Jayland Walker case; curfew changes

