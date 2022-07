ANDREW COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that occurred just before 6p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Yamaha ATV driven by Wayland D. Walker, 22, Rosendale, was eastbound at west Locust and Elm Street in Rosendale. The ATV struck a 2015 Hawk motorcycle driven by a 15-year-old Rea boy at the intersection.

ROSENDALE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO