Sam Hunt might be reminiscing on 23 with his latest radio single, however, his newest Instagram post puts a heavy focus on the “now.” In celebration of the Fourth of July, Sam Hunt shared a rare clip that goes behind the scenes of his very busy lifestyle, putting aside the music and taking a moment to spend time with his family and, most importantly, his kids. However, even more surprising, the clip not only shows us a little bit of Hunt’s family life, but it also gives us our first official glimpse at the country music star’s newborn daughter. Look for her at about the 38-second mark in the video below.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO