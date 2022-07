NORFOLK, Neb. -- The District Table & Tap is donating $1 from every pint of Divots beer sold in July, to the City of Norfolk’s Tree Bud Program. “In 2020 we started donating $1 per Divots pint sold as a way to say ‘Thank You’ to our customers for helping us get through a very scary time of COVID when the State of Nebraska only allowed us to sell to-go orders,” said Andrew McCarthy, owner of District Table & Tap. “During that time of three months, we had huge support from the community, and without that support we would not be open today.”

