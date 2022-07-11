ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

DEA makes largest meth bust ever in San Diego

By Stephen Hawkins
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEG, Calif. (FOX26) — 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine is now out of the California drug pipeline. The U.S....

bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
federalnewsnetwork.com

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

The Postal Service’s regulatory agency has fired its first chief data officer, in light of pending felony charges following his arrest in San Diego, California. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Amber Baggs said on July 12 that Russell Rappel Schmid, the Postal Regulatory Commission’s first chief data officer, was arrested Monday by the San Diego Harbor Police Department, and charged with allegedly arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purpose. He was in San Diego attending a conference.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

CHP discovers abandoned vehicle connected to police pursuit

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN, Calif.- California Highway Patrol officials announced Tuesday that they had discovered a vehicle connected to a police pursuit that occurred over the weekend. The abandoned car was found by officers at CHP’s Oceanside station Monday afternoon in the Pauma area. The chase occurred Sunday afternoon when CHP...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Methamphetamine#U S#Prison
eastcountymagazine.org

SCHOOL STABBING COULD AFFECT AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS ON CAMPUS

A version of this story earlier appeared in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association. July 12, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 10th grader, call her “CA," was viciously stabbed after school by what she and others described as a “strange guy.” The student had to undergo two serious medical procedures and a lawsuit was filed on behalf of CA, against the school district. Superior Court Judge Richard Lee granted summary judgement favoring the district. He didn’t feel CA was the school’s responsibility after school at that time of day; he believed no jury trial was warranted, and the case was dismissed but is not finished. Lee's decision was recently overturned by the state's appellate court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kusi.com

Homeless woman found dead beneath Little Italy freeway overpass

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person believed to be homeless was found dead Monday beneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The death in the 500 block of West Grape Street was reported about 11:45 a.m., according to San Diego police. The deceased person was female...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ex-Marine convicted of murder in 2019 North County DUI crash

VISTA (KUSI) – A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on a rural Bonsall-area road has been convicted of second-degree murder in his second trial regarding the fatal crash. Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, was convicted Monday in a retrial...
BONSALL, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Carlsbad police investigate possible human bone found at El Salto Falls

Carlsbad, CA–The Carlsbad Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, is investigating a possible human bone found at El Salto Falls Thursday in Carlsbad, authorities said. A man at the falls found the bone in a creek bed, according to police. Authorities went to the creek, located on...
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists intercepted two pests at Otay Mesa crossing

San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego intercepted two pests on two different occasions. Local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) identified them to be “First-in-Port”...
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Probe Woman's ‘Suspicious Death' Near Little Italy

At least a half-dozen San Diego patrol cars were called out Monday morning to what a spokesman called a "suspicious death." First-responders arrived on the scene at Grape Street where it passes beneath Interstate 5 shortly before noon, where they found a woman's body with obvious trauma. Police told NBC 7 that the victim, who has not yet been identified, was in her 30s or 40s and is believed to have been a transient.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy