ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

In this video, I will be talking about one of Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) biggest moats, and I will touch on the recently announced partnership with Grubhub and what that means for the company.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 8, 2022. The video was published on July 11, 2022.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Board Of Directors#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Whole Foods Market
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is a beaten-down software stock that's worth building a long-term position in. StoneCo's valuation has been crushed amid economic challenges in Brazil, but it's got big comeback potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 81% to 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Redfin is taking a growing share of U.S. residential real estate sales. Unity Software's opportunity in the gaming market is worth $336 billion right now. Shopify continues to grow its presence in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce industry, both organically and through acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Flopped Today

The retailer, Metro, is an Indian subsidiary of German-based retailer Metro AG. The Metro unit could apparently fetch upwards of $1 billion in a buyout bid. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top 5 Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

Investors have been turning away from stocks so far in 2022. Many are fearful of rising inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So each of these stocks is trading near its cheapest valuation in years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon and Alphabet Stock Splits Could Pay Off Big -- in 2023

Stock splits don't help boost shares as much during market downturns. Amazon and Alphabet could still benefit from their stock splits if there's a big rebound next year. The more important drivers for both stocks, though, are the companies' business prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Amazon a Buy After The 20-for-1 Stock Split?

The e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) recently carried on a 20-for-1 stock split, which decreased the stock's prices proportionally and is expected to create some benefits. However, given its declining bottom line, will it be wise to invest in the stock? Read on to find out…. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That a Pair of the World's Smartest Investors Are Buying

Josh Resnick and Jim Simons have both outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three years with their hedge funds. Resnick recently added Tesla and Simons added more Alphabet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy