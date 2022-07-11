ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why C3.ai Crashed 42% in the First Half of 2022

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) plunged by 41.2% over the first six months of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence , despite oil prices surging throughout the period.

Because the artificial intelligence provider for businesses has a heavy concentration in the energy industry, with some of the biggest names in oil and gas among its clients, it seems a bit surprising C3.ai hasn't done better. But the energy sector boom hasn't provided a gusher of opportunity for the AI outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEt5m_0gbfFhqr00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The decline in C3.ai's stock price began last year, and was tied more to the market's transition away from tech names into more defensive, consumer-oriented stocks as fears of a recession grew. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is down by 25% since early November.

Yet there were more specific concerns about C3.ai that contributed to an even steeper decline -- it lost 60% of its value over the same period.

While the AI shop remains a fast-growing business, its customer concentration -- energy services giant Baker Hughes accounted for 31% of revenue in its fiscal 2021 -- decelerating revenue growth rates, and an inability to turn a profit yet have all weighed heavily on the stock.

Investor scrutiny on it intensified after short-seller Spruce Point Capital published a report asserting that C3.ai held significant downside risk because it believed its management had a penchant for overstating "customers, technology-development cost, total-addressable-market size, pace-of-market growth, market share, alliances, and sales cycle to close deals."

Now what

C3.ai is attempting to bring in more customers , but its revenues have tended to be lumpy as it's also trying to expand into more industries. In its most recent quarterly report, management highlighted Koch Industries, global food giant Cargill, primary care practice operator One Medical, and defense contractor Raytheon as important new customer wins or expansions.

However, the enterprise-class AI provider undermines its ability to produce a profit by paying out considerable sums of stock-based compensation. In its fiscal 2021 Q4, which ended April 30, it had gross profits of almost $55 million, but expenses of $111.4 million -- including some $35.6 million in stock-based compensation -- kept net profitability just out of reach.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and C3.ai, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022



Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why WD-40 Company Stock Crashed on Friday

The company reported on its fiscal Q3 Friday morning, and delivered an earnings miss. Both sales and earnings declined, and investors may not want to own this premium-priced stock if the company's not going to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Industry#Ai#Spruce Point Capital
AOL Corp

Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

If there is anything to hang your hat on during the current bear market in stocks, it's that longer term markets tend to rebound very nicely. The S&P 500 has been higher three years later in eight out of nine cases in which the index has fallen 20% or more from an all-time high going back to 1957, according to research from Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. Stocks have returned on average 29% during those eight cases.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% I'd Buy Right Now

These advertising industry stocks dropped out of the sky this year, even though their underlying businesses are more important than ever. A secular shift in the spending habits of advertising agencies could make these stocks great investments over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Kohl's Stock Plunges 50% in 3 Months: Why I'm Buying

The stock has lost more than half of its value since April, due to slowing sales and the company scrapping plans to sell itself. Weak sales trends will likely lead to severe margin erosion in 2022. Management has a solid long-term growth plan, making Kohl's stock look like a steal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
CNBC

Charts suggest the market is poised for an August rebound, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could have a strong rally through late August, pointing to analysis from legendary market technician Larry Williams. "Markets bottom when the hedge funds throw in the towel and the public throws in the towel. And based on the history, he suspects that's exactly what's happening right now," Cramer said.
STOCKS
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy