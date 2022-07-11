Northern Michigan man charged with CSC

A 38-year-old Mancelona man was arrested Wednesday after robbing the Target store at the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. At approximately 3:30pm, the suspect came into Target and gave a cashier a five-dollar bill, asking for change. The man then told the cashier to "stay calm and give me all the money." The cashier complied, with the suspect then fleeing the store on foot. Target staff called 911 to report the robbery, and Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the store.

MANCELONA, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO