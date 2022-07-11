ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Michigan man charged with CSC

By Scott Nunn
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 26-year-old man was charged with sexual assault of a child July...

Related
Up North Voice

Gaylord man arrested for embezzling from a vulnerable adult and other charges

OTSEGO COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was contacted in February 2022, by MDHHS Adult Protective Services (APS) regarding a tip they had received about the medical and financial activities of a vulnerable adult. It was alleged the son of the vulnerable adult had been embezzling money and writing bad checks. The suspect, 64-year-old Karl Joseph David from Gaylord, was later arrested.
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Charged With Embezzlement After Embezzling Money from Elderly Mother

A Gaylord man was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult after embezzling money from his elderly mother and writing bad checks, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say they were contacted in February about a tip they received about a vulnerable adult. It was alleged that the son of the adult, Karl David, 64, of Gaylord, had been embezzling money and was writing bad checks.
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Csc#Violent Crime#Msp#Blanchard July 6
Detroit News

N. Mich. man charged after kids given marijuana, tobacco

A northern Michigan man is in trouble for allegedly giving his kids marijuana and tobacco e-cigarettes, according to Michigan State Police. David Glenn Mauldin, 48, of Brutus has been charged in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan with four counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, four counts of fourth-degree child abuse, and two counts of furnishing tobacco products to a minor.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
traverseticker.com

Mancelona Man Arrested For Robbing TC Target Store

A 38-year-old Mancelona man was arrested Wednesday after robbing the Target store at the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. At approximately 3:30pm, the suspect came into Target and gave a cashier a five-dollar bill, asking for change. The man then told the cashier to "stay calm and give me all the money." The cashier complied, with the suspect then fleeing the store on foot. Target staff called 911 to report the robbery, and Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the store.
MANCELONA, MI
wbkb11.com

The First Ever Besser Car Show in Alpena

The Besser Company had their first ever car show today. Organizer of The Besser Car Show Bernie Borowski said, “I was blown away when we came up with this idea we figured maybe 30 or 40 cars, and we had an excess of 100 cars today just the community backing what was going on it was great.”
ALPENA, MI
