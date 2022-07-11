Pitt Football Flips Three-Star WR Lamar Seymore from Miami

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 2023 class got stronger on Monday after three-star wide receiver Lamar Seymore announced that he had committed to head coach Pat Narduzzi's program on Monday morning.

Seymore, who had been committed to Miami for more than two years, continued to take official and unofficial visits to different schools and ultimately backed off of his verbal pledge to the Hurricanes last month. By that point, he had already taken visits to UCF, Pitt, Florida, Auburn and South Carolina. He also picked up a litter of Power Five offers from those schools plus Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia, Oklahoma and others.

Pitt's resident Sunshine State recruiting guru and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and newly minted wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood collaborated to lure Seymore away from the Hurricanes and into the arms of the Panthers.

Seymore is the 16th commit in a Pitt class that is filling up quickly. It currently sits at No. 32 in 247Sports' national rankings and will only move up when the addition of Seymore is factored in.

